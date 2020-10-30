Ag at Large: State’s farms are on solid ground

It’s probably true that on a normal day few of California’s 39 million residents give much thought to the state’s agricultural economy, the largest of any state by far. But it is possibly the soundest, surest and most consistent aspect of the state’s continuing economic health.
While California’s agricultural economy is in the hands of only about 75,000 who call themselves farmers it is manipulated, massaged and measured by three or four times that number by politicians, bureaucrats, left-headed intellectuals and philosophers, some very experienced salesmen and distributors and a few tight-fisted economists. For crops to reach market they must pass through a perennial screening process that makes their growing up in the soil a walk in the fields.
And those who plan to give a thought or two to agriculture and its impact need to go beyond crops in the ground to those such as dairy and poultry products, the beef, pork and lamb industries and the processed line of juices and foods that are canned, frozen and dehydrated. It’s a broad field and it begs to be understood.
While the state’s agricultural economy is strengthened because of its broad scope, individual segments are sometimes pinched by circumstances beyond their control. Some dairies, each with thousands of cows to milk, have moved to other states to escape burdensome tax or regulatory issues. Enterprises anticipating orchard development have hesitated because of uncertainties about water for irrigation and its manipulated distribution.
Water, of course, is a perennial issue. The collection of snow each winter on the majestic Sierra Nevada range begins a year’s worth of discussion and dealing for its distribution as it melts. Billions have been invested in dams, reservoirs, by-passes and diversions to direct the melting snow to its most beneficial uses and retain it. Spokesmen for fish and wildlife have made sure their voices have been heard in the plea for water.
In spite of so many interests competing for the precious flow of melted snow, billions of acre feet of water are directed to the Pacific Ocean each year to satisfy districts, regions and interests that have little to do with agriculture. True farmers tend to see the transfer as a waste.
Beyond the inevitable controversies and disagreements agriculture and its farmers and friends are more organized and structured than those outside the industry know or expect. It makes no difference if farmers in California produce beans, bananas, pluots or leafy greens, they will belong to organizations that represent their best interests.
Nearly all of them will be members of their local county Farm Bureau, embraced by the powerful and vocal state organization, with its national component. Most farmers are closer to the occurrences in the nation’s capital than their non-farm neighbors.
At the state level agriculture is represented by the state Department of Food and Agriculture, a cabinet level unit with expertise in the economic and structural needs of farmers. It receives input and recommendations from the State Board of Food and Agriculture, a top level volunteer group that represents the broad spectrum needs and purposes of all farmers.
California’s non-farm population is fortunate to be embraced by a highly productive, firmly established and consistently profitable agricultural structure. City dwellers’ lives can be measurably enhanced when they can appreciate the farm foundation that supports them – and helps nourish them.
Don Curlee covers agriculture in California. He currently resides in Clovis.
