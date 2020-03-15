Andy Caldwell: Take a coronavirus chill pill

I walked into Costco to see for myself. Had there really been a run on water and toilet paper as a result of hysteria having to do with the coronavirus? The answer is yes! This, in spite of the fact that there has been no indication that our water supplies could either be contaminated or shut off in the event of a pandemic, and this particular flu affects the lungs and not the digestive tract. The other run on the market that at least made some sense was the hoarding of hand sanitizer.

Whereas, I believe people should be duly concerned about the coronavirus, I also believe some media and some politicians (naming this flu the Trump Virus!) have irresponsibly whipped up the populace. This has to do with the fact that this year’s “regular” flu (H1N1) has, thus far, been much more deadly than the coronavirus.

The CDC estimates this year there have been at least 34 million flu illnesses, 350,000 hospitalizations, and 20,000 deaths. In comparison, here in the United States, as of March 6, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus was 148 persons with 10 deaths having occurred according to the World Health Organization. The media has ignored this comparative threat assessment. Another thing the media has ignored is that 80% of coronavirus cases the world over have been classified as mild or asymptomatic, the latter meaning the people didn’t have any symptoms at all!