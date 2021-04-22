You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ask the Doctors: How to make the perfect first-aid kit
0 comments
editor's pick
Ask the Doctors

Ask the Doctors: How to make the perfect first-aid kit

  • 0

Dear Doctor: This year for the kids' summer vacation, we're renting a cabin up in the mountains. My question is, what kind of a first-aid kit should I put together? We will be there a week. We have three very busy boys, who are 8, 11 and 13, and a 4-year-old girl.

Dear Reader: It's a great idea to pack a first-aid kit whenever you travel. And with four active children running around in an unfamiliar home and in the great outdoors for a week, it's important to be prepared for a range of emergencies.

Pre-packaged kits are available for sale, or you can easily put together a kit tailored to the needs of your family. Use a waterproof container large enough to store everything you'll need, and make a checklist to keep things organized. It's also helpful to get local medical information from the landlord, including the location and contact information for the nearest pharmacy and urgent care center.

As for what to pack, start with any prescription medications or products your family uses. Bring enough for the trip, plus a few extra days in case plans change. Pack prescription meds in their original containers, which include the patient's name, dosage instructions and information about refills. If you've got spares of prescription glasses, bring those along, too, just in case. If someone in the family uses a hearing aid, don't forget extra batteries. If someone in the family has a chronic condition, such as diabetes or a serious allergy, consider a medical alert bracelet.

You'll most likely be dealing with a range of minor medical situations. These include sunburn, insect bites, rashes, scrapes, cuts, sprains, upset stomachs, nausea, headaches, coughs and colds, and diarrhea. That means packing acetaminophen, ibuprofen or aspirin for pain and inflammation; antihistamines for anyone with an allergy; over-the-counter meds for nausea and motion sickness (this last one you might want to keep at the ready while driving); and also antacids for too-adventurous eating. Just in case, bring cold and flu meds for both children and adults.

For wound care, you'll need an assortment of adhesive bandages, as well as antibiotic ointment for cuts, scrapes and burns. Elastic wraps, plus safety pins or other closures, will help with ankle, wrist and knee sprains. Hopefully, you won't need them, but gauze rolls and 2- and 4-inch pads (plus adhesive tape to secure them) will take care of larger injuries. You'll want hydrogen peroxide to clean all sizes of wounds.

In the lotion category, you'll want to bring plenty of sunscreen, calamine lotion for run-ins with poison oak or poison ivy, hydrocortisone cream to deal with the itch from rashes, and aloe vera gel to soothe a sunburn. You'll never regret packing bug spray, but, again, be sure to get products that are appropriate for both children and adults.

Useful tools include tweezers for splinters and bee stings, round-tipped scissors for cutting gauze and bandages to size, a thermometer, and antiseptic wipes to keep in a pocket or backpack. If anyone in the family has a severe allergy, you'll need an EpiPen or other type of epinephrine auto-injector.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

H. Dennis Beaver: The wrong way to achieve wealth
Columnists

H. Dennis Beaver: The wrong way to achieve wealth

  • Updated

H. Dennis Beaver: “Mr. Beaver, I am finally starting to earn real money in my medical practice but don’t know the first thing about investing. I need concrete advice on handling money, building wealth, but don’t want to become a slave to money."

H. Dennis Beaver: Drug abuse - a gift to life insurance companies
Columnists

H. Dennis Beaver: Drug abuse - a gift to life insurance companies

H. Dennis Beaver: If you are addicted to a drug do not assume the policy will pay! If you do have a drug involvement in your life, take extra precautions; do not be driving, do not be on a boat, or do things that might increase the risk of your death and give the insurance company a reason to not pay on your policy.

Dear Abby: Family estrangement is hard to explain to kids
Columnists

Dear Abby: Family estrangement is hard to explain to kids

DEAR ABBY: I am a woman who has been through a lot. I grew up thinking my grandmother was my mother, my mother was my sister, my uncle was my brother, and my own siblings my nieces and nephews. A "family issue" brought it all out in the open, and now I am estranged from my family.

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend
Columnists

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend

DEAR ABBY: I'm a young wife. I married after three months of dating my military husband. He was previously in an on-again/off-again relationship that lasted about eight years, during which she had a baby with another man, etc. I believe my husband is still in love with her. After constantly asking him, he says he just wishes her well and he doesn't have any romantic feelings. I'm not sure what to do, and I just keep overthinking it. Any thoughts? -- HATES HUSBAND'S HISTORY

Dear Abby: Long marriage becomes abusive over time
Columnists

Dear Abby: Long marriage becomes abusive over time

DEAR ABBY: My husband's dad, "Adam," is very mellow and can talk to anyone. His mom, "Eve," is friendly, but a little more reserved. Early in their marriage, Adam was a drinker, and my mother-in-law has never forgiven him for the way he treated her during that time. She has always treated him disrespectfully, but as they get older, it's becoming worse.

Dear Abby: Needy woman takes advantage of co-worker's kindness
Columnists

Dear Abby: Needy woman takes advantage of co-worker's kindness

DEAR ABBY: There is a woman where I work who is emotionally needy. My work is autonomous, but we are in the same group, so I have to interact with her to some extent. Early on, I made the mistake of offering her emotional support, thinking she was going through something temporary and her life would get better. This is not the case. Her life is an anxiety-ridden train wreck. She doesn't think she needs to see a therapist, which, I guess, makes sense since I have been performing that role.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News