You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ask the Doctors: Watery stool can still occur after gall bladder surgery
0 comments
editor's pick
Ask the Doctors

Ask the Doctors: Watery stool can still occur after gall bladder surgery

  • 0

Dear Doctor: My daughter had her gall bladder removed, and two months later she's still suffering from watery diarrhea. She even had to be hospitalized to restore her fluids. What does your gall bladder do? Are there lifestyle or dietary adjustments that could help?

Dear Reader: The gall bladder is a small, pouchlike organ that is located in the upper-right quadrant of the abdomen, just below the liver and next to the pancreas. When distended, the gall bladder is about the size and shape of a small pear. Its job is to store bile, a complex digestive fluid that is made and released by the liver.

One of the roles of bile is to break down fatty foods into smaller components, including fatty acids. This is so that fats, along with fat-soluble vitamins, can be readily absorbed in the small intestine during digestion. Bile also aids in the elimination of certain waste products. Each time you eat fatty foods, your gall bladder contracts and squeezes a bit of bile into the small intestine.

Surgical removal of a gall bladder is known as cholecystectomy. These days, it's most often a noninvasive laparoscopic procedure. The surgery can become necessary due to the presence of gallstones, which are hardened deposits that can form within the bladder. Gallstones may leave the bladder via the bile duct, a process that can be extremely painful. However, sometimes due to their size, quantity or position within the gall bladder, gallstones aren't able to exit. They may block the bile duct, which can cause pain and lead to infection. Signs of gall bladder problems include abdominal pain and tenderness, excessive gas, chronic indigestion, fever, chills, nausea and jaundice.

The diarrhea that your daughter is experiencing is believed to occur in 10% to 20% of people who have had their gall bladders removed. The reason for it isn't really clear. One theory is that, without the gall bladder to store bile, the increase in bile and bile acids within the intestines creates an environment that leads both to watery stools and increased muscular contractions. Basically, the excess bile and bile acids act as a laxative.

In most cases, this post-surgical diarrhea will resolve in the days and weeks following gall bladder surgery. In the short term, anti-diarrheal medications such as Imodium A-D may be used to get bowel movements under control.

Some people with this type of diarrhea find it helpful to eliminate caffeine, sweets or dairy products from the diet. If your daughter's condition persists, her doctors may consider prescribing cholestyramine, a cholesterol medication that uses nondigestible resins to bind up the bile acids within the intestines. Due to the binding properties of cholestyramine, it's important after a dose to wait four to six hours before taking other medications or supplements. Following a low-fat diet may help boost cholestyramine's efficacy.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Promising relationship falls victim to miscommunication
Columnists

Dear Abby: Promising relationship falls victim to miscommunication

DEAR ABBY: Two months ago, I met a lady I will call Amber. We were instantly attracted to each other. The first date went well, and we reached first base (kissing). On the second date, we reached second base (fondling). On the third date, which was also going well, after I finished paying the check for dinner, I asked her if she wanted to continue where we had left off. Amber said no. I was fine with it.

Dear Abby: Teen confides in stepmom, but swears her to secrecy
Columnists

Dear Abby: Teen confides in stepmom, but swears her to secrecy

DEAR ABBY: My beautiful 17-year-old stepdaughter, "Amelia," recently became sexually active. She's in a "serious" relationship with the boy she had sex with. They have been together for six months, and from what she's told me, they both gave each other their virginity and protection was used. She has not disclosed this to her parents.

Dear Abby: Roommate with benefits is attracted to man's friend
Columnists

Dear Abby: Roommate with benefits is attracted to man's friend

DEAR ABBY: I have this dilemma. I'm a woman in my 40s with a good job, and I'm told I am a good catch. About six months ago, I moved in with a man I will call Peter. It started as a roommate situation, but then became friends with benefits. We have both agreed we are not a couple.

Dear Abby: Bossy sister turns a good deed into a bad situation
Columnists

Dear Abby: Bossy sister turns a good deed into a bad situation

DEAR ABBY: My older sister moved in with me after she was placed on furlough because of the pandemic. I was resistant to her moving in because she likes to run the show, she has taken financial advantage of every family member, never admits she's wrong, and I was worried she'd take over. But I wanted to help her save money, so I said yes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News