I am a retired teacher of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and Santa Maria-Bonita Elementary School District. When I was teaching, I regularly used local and national newspapers as a resource to enrich the learning, knowledge, and awareness of not only myself, but my students as well.
I found newspapers to be valid, legitimate, and reliable resources to generate lessons in all subjects ranging from math and science to theater arts and physical education.
With the current GOP conservative movement to ban books and abolish “critical race theory,” it is incumbent for teachers to continually search for teaching materials and methods that are effective, acceptable, relevant, and truthful. Today, it is evident teachers and public school educators are under attack for what and how they teach by a willfully ignorant conservative GOP.
If I were still teaching today, I would be continually challenging illegitimate “book banning” and the frivolous, misinformed, misunderstood, “knee-jerk” fear of critical race theory. I would attempt to get into “good trouble” as defined by the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. I definitely would have used the Santa Maria Times 5/13/22 front page article “Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, four other GOP lawmakers” by the Associated Press, as a current event topic of discussion with my students.
I would have read the article to my students and asked open-ended, thought-provoking questions to generate and encourage classroom discussion, and evoke honest opinions. For example:
1. “Is the Jan. 6 panel a necessary and legitimate committee investigating ‘the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries’?" Why? Why not?
2. “Do you believe that the five white lawmakers should honor the subpoenas and testify?" Why? Why not?
3. “Why do you think these five white lawmakers refuse to voluntarily provide what they know to the Jan. 6 panel?”
4. “Is the Jan. 6 panel right or wrong to issue subpoenas to these five white lawmakers?" Why? How?
5. “Do you find any validity in the excuses these five white lawmakers use to refuse answering questions voluntarily and not honoring subpoenas issued by the Jan. 6 panel?”
6. “Are these five white lawmakers acting in a manner that you would gladly and proudly emulate?" Why? How?
7. True or false: “Honesty is the best policy” for these five white lawmakers." Why? Why not?
8. “Are these five white lawmakers heroes of or an embarrassing threat to American Democracy?" Why? How?
9. “If these five lawmakers were Black, Hispanic, Asian, Muslim, Native American, transgender, or gay would their behavior be different?" How? Why?
10. Extra credit question: “As Republicans are favored to capture back the House majority in this fall’s midterm elections and have promised retribution for Democrats …” what will become of America if white lawmakers Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Scott Perry, Andy Biggs, and Mo Brooks become leaders of our country based on their recorded affiliation and participation with the riotous attempt to overturn the legitimate transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden?”
For me personally, the Associated Press article is a clarion call to all Democrats to rally and vote in overwhelming and unprecedented numbers because our lives and livelihood depend on it.
True! or False?