The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society is a nonprofit public benefit corporation dedicated to providing live, local musical experiences for people of all ages.
We offer vibrant and inspiring programs to the public and rely on generous contributions from our community in the way of membership to keep this programming accessible to our community.
Society members’ donations help ensure our mission to offer fine musical performances, music education programs for local youth, and outreach initiatives to schools in the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding area, often at no cost to the public.
Becoming a member allows individuals to leave a lasting local impact in the way of providing community exposure to the arts, cultivation of young talent, scholarships, and so much more. Santa Maria Philharmonic membership is an opportunity to make a significant and enduring contribution right here in your hometown. By investing in the SM Phil, members can rest assured that they are fostering creativity and driving positive change in the local area.
Classical music has long been regarded as a timeless art form that not only captivates individuals but also has numerous benefits for the community at large. One of the primary benefits of classical music is its ability to bring people from diverse backgrounds together.
By attending classical music concerts or participating in community orchestras, individuals can immerse themselves in a shared experience that transcends language and cultural barriers. It serves as a unifying force, fostering a sense of community and promoting cultural appreciation.
Classical music represents a rich cultural heritage that deserves to be preserved and celebrated. By supporting classical music events, such as our symphony and chamber concerts, our members can ensure the continuation of this art form for future generations. Classical music not only connects us to the past but also serves as a source of inspiration for the future.
Thousands of school children have been inspired by our family concert offerings in recent years. Fly Me To The Moon, a passion project of Santa Maria Philharmonic Maestro Michael Novak, set classical music to the marvels of modern technology. It also set the imagination of hundreds of youngsters ablaze each year it has been performed in special school field trip performances.
Often their first exposure to classical music, these children were set forth from the concert in a state of wonder and curiosity.
The Santa Maria Philharmonic also organizes and promotes smaller chamber concerts through our partnership with the Santa Maria Public Library. Our Music at the Library series features performances free to the public that further community exposure.
These concerts are a mixture of performances by some of the most skilled professional musicians in our area, as well as showcase up and coming youth talent in the area.
The SM Phil continues to promote young talent by offering master classes with treasured masters of the craft. We also provide scholarship opportunities to ensure advancement of their studies.
Becoming a member of the Santa Maria Philharmonic ensures your commitment to advocating for the arts and providing these experiences that have such a profound impact in our town.
Classical music brings numerous benefits to our communities, fostering cultural appreciation, and preserving our cultural heritage. By recognizing and embracing the value of classical music, we can create a more harmonious society that appreciates the power of this art form. Let us continue to support and cherish classical music for the betterment of our communities.
If you are interested in becoming a member, please join us by offering your contribution at SMPHILHARMONIC.org. Together, we can make an even greater impact and create a long-lasting legacy for Santa Maria and beyond.