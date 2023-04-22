Build a better community in Santa Maria with the United Way | Chamber Spotlight

Cities and towns are much more than the buildings or the streets that make up their architecture. The people, businesses and activities that are enjoyed (and created) together make a community, and the spirit of each community is unique to the people that create it.

Doing things "Santa Maria style" has long been a point of pride for the people and businesses of the Santa Maria Valley. The Northern Santa Barbara County United Way, and CEO Eddie Taylor, have been working to ensure that "doing business" and "living Santa Maria" -style are more closely aligned and that more people have access to both.

“I don’t really know if I would differentiate business Santa Maria-style from living Santa Maria-style," Taylor said. "Because, what I know about our community is that whenever there is something that needs to be done, we come together as a community.“

Taylor explained that very few people can have a high level of impact and create real meaningful community change on their own. But, when residents come together and each do a little they can bring about real changes and shape the future of our communities.

“I would say that working with businesses specifically," Taylor continued, "when we are able to address the issues and give businesses the opportunity to participate in the solutions; it's always a yes.”

The work of the United Way started in Denver in the 1890s with conversations between a concerned citizen, a priest and a rabbi at a local bar. The community group would talk about community issues and how they could work together to address them.

The funds raised and actions taken to address these issues were done through a community trust - think the Monopoly board game. The United Way of the Central Coast was started in 1958 by a group of concerned citizens, to address the needs of the growing community in Santa Maria.

As other United Way operations opened in San Luis Obispo county to the north, and in Santa Barbara to the south, the local chapter reformed into the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way.

After decades of local work, a philosophical change from the United Way of America in the mid-2000s focused the work of each chapter into more of an impact model. This new model would rely less on fundraising campaigns of the past and encouraged organizations to create programming and direct assistance focused on education, financial stability and health.

In our area the United Way features many educational and literacy campaigns, financial awareness partnerships with Allan Hancock College and has targeted addressing the impacts of homelessness in our community as their health focus.

The main way that they do this, is by bringing members of the community together - from individual volunteer to corporate partner - to work on a common solution. As Taylor pointed out, the mission locally is "to bring caring people together in our community to address our most pressing challenges."

Financial literacy is a big topic with many different complex issues and various intricate solutions to share. But one of the best ways to start addressing income and budgetary issues and alleviate some of the fear associated with "finance" is through tax preparation services.

The United Way has operated tax prep centers for more than 17 years, but as times (and technology) have changed so must community service and outreach. NSBUW launched MyFreeTaxes.org, a website that allows people to prepare their own taxes, both state and federal, for free.

The price is a great service on its own, but because the tax services are offered through the United Way, users are also able to get access to opportunities that help them improve their situation.

But please, don't think that tax preparation is the most exciting financial programming that the United Way NSBC has planned for this year. Taylor mentioned that “Sammy Rabbit’s Money School” is being piloted in our area early this year for a rollout planned for later in 2023.

Go to unitedwaylife.org to learn more about the work of the United Way in your community, and find out how you could get involved in building a better Santa Maria Valley by volunteering.