Americans are shocked by a bill that was passed by our state assembly and senate on party lines. The bill is AB 957, sponsored by Assembly member Lori Wilson and coauthored by Senator Scott Wiener. Gov. Newsom is expected to sign the bill into law.
AB 957 would require the court, when making an order regarding the physical or legal custody or visitation of children, to consider a parent's affirmation of their child's gender identity or gender expression.
The bill specifies that "affirmation" includes a range of actions and will be unique for each child, but in every case must promote the child's overall health and well-being. It would also render “failure to affirm” as child abuse! This bill is part of a series of bills that declares war on traditional-values parents and their freedom to raise their kids as they see fit.
By the way, four democrats who represent the Central Coast voted in favor of AB 957, including Senators John Laird and Monique Limon, as well as assemblymembers Dawn Addis and Gregg Hart.
Wilson and Wiener’s assertion that affirming alternative gender identity and gender transition will further the child’s overall health and well-being is a flat out lie. Even the New York Times has exposed the dangers of puberty blockers. And Reuters has questioned the impact of social media and peer influence and the long-term safety and efficacy of “gender affirming care”.
As reported by the Independent Women’s Forum, a significant number of the children caught up in the social contagion of gender ideology often have underlying conditions, including ADHD or autism spectrum, and struggle with lagging social skills, obsessive rumination, depression, and anxiety.
Studies and stories shared by detransitioners reveal a tendency to self-harm and suffer from eating disorders. The regimen nowadays includes puberty blockers as early as age 8, hormones at 12 and 13, and breast removals at age 15.
Jonathan Butcher of the Heritage Foundation noted that in no other examples of medical or psychological conditions do adults simply accept a minor child’s self-diagnoses as the final word. Moreover, there is a very dark reason why puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries are being pushed on young children.
There have been 12 studies from around the world that followed transgender kids to see how they felt in adulthood, and all 12 came to the same conclusion: “the majority of kids (upwards of 90%) cease to feel transgender when they get older.”
That is, allowing puberty to do its work rather than blocking it is the key to eliminating gender confusion. Hence, the rush to get them while they are young!
Scott Wiener, as reported by the Washington Examiner, is routinely at the center of California’s descent into sexual anarchy, having advanced legislation including SB 239, which reduces exposing someone to HIV without their knowledge to a misdemeanor, and SB 145, which protects those who sexually abuse minors.
Wilson also teamed up with Wiener in introducing SB 107. The bill would make California a sanctuary state for transgender kids and their families from other states that have anti-LGBTQ legislation.
“SB 107 provides that we will not honor subpoenas coming out of these states, whether it’s for medical records or other records in order to enforce these unconstitutional, despicable laws,” said despicable Sen. Wiener.
Another bill by Wiener and Wilson is SB58 which would remove criminal penalties for personal possession of natural psychedelics. This includes the popularly known "magic mushrooms", which contain the hallucinogens psilocybin and psilocin.
People 21 years and older in California would be able to possess and use psilocybin, psilocin, Dimethyltryptamine, and mescaline if the bill is signed into law.
Clearly, California’s legislative priority lies in the “intersectionality” of sex, drugs, and children. Accordingly, state Sen. Scott Wilk urges parents who love their children to flee California.