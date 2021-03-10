You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casey Creamer and Ian LeMay: Prioritize California’s farmworkers and provide them COVID vaccines
0 comments
Guest Commentary

Casey Creamer and Ian LeMay: Prioritize California’s farmworkers and provide them COVID vaccines

  • 0

With the vaccine rollout underway, new vaccines coming online and kids returning to schools, there finally appears to be a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, at least for some.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced California would reserve 10% of its vaccine allotment specifically for teachers and school employees. President Joe Biden directed every state to prioritize educators for vaccination. These commitments represent a value statement that recognizes the vital role teachers and school employees serve in our society and the urgency we must move with to protect this precious workforce.

We applaud these moves and say that now is the time we extend that same recognition to the men and women who have protected the integrity of our food supply and made sure we can all have a meal on our kitchen tables. That is why we are calling for the state of California to set aside at least 10% of vaccines for farm employees.

The perils of the virus have had a disproportionate impact on farmworker communities. A recent study by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, highlighted the pandemic has caused a nearly 60% increase in deaths among Latino food and agricultural employees. This is the highest risk factor for any industry or demographic in the state, including health care workers.

Despite the challenges tied to the pandemic, farmworkers have been there for all of us. They cannot work from home or harvest crops via Zoom. They know there are risks, they have seen the impact of COVID-19 on their peers, and they are still going to work. The food shortages people feared have not materialized because of the silent bravery of thousands of unseen heroes who define what it means to be an essential worker every day. Now it is our turn to fight for them.

As farmworkers prepare to deploy for their second pandemic-era harvest, recognizing all of the associated risks, it is time the state does everything it can to protect and ensure their safety. This means ensuring a stable and readily accessible supply of vaccines for this essential workforce.

Now is our chance to step up and show agricultural employees we value them too. With vaccines in hand and the state prioritizing other essential workforces, we owe it to farmworkers to afford them this protection. We submit that a 10% minimum allocation is the least that we can do.

Join us in the fight for #FarmworkerEquity.

Casey Creamer is the president and CEO of California Citrus Mutual, ccm@cacitrusmutual. Ian LeMay is the president of the California Fresh Fruit Association, one of the state’s oldest agricultural trade associations, ilemay@cafreshfruit.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Truth of man's marital status revealed after his death
Columnists

Dear Abby: Truth of man's marital status revealed after his death

DEAR ABBY: This is a delicate situation. Four days after my boyfriend (whom I had been seeing for 8 1/2 years) was killed in an accident, I found out he was married. He had claimed for years that he was divorced and even produced a copy of his divorce decree several years ago. It is a long story.

Dear Abby: Man's bisexual past gnaws at woman's sense of trust
Columnists

Dear Abby: Man's bisexual past gnaws at woman's sense of trust

DEAR ABBY: I am a 49-year-old woman who has been in a romantic relationship with a good, caring man for two years. We live together, and he shows me all the time how much he loves me. We have amazing chemistry and are very affectionate. We enjoy spending time together, especially outdoors.

Dear Abby: Falling-out with friend group puts wife in awkward position
Columnists

Dear Abby: Falling-out with friend group puts wife in awkward position

DEAR ABBY: I'm married to the most patient, loving and wonderful husband in the world. Recently, I had a falling-out with his friend group. I admit I was not a good friend due to mental illness, and I know I may never earn their forgiveness. I'm taking responsibility for my actions and seeking help. Now I want to move on and forget I ever knew them.

Dear Abby: Son is consumed by regret over treatment of father
Columnists

Dear Abby: Son is consumed by regret over treatment of father

DEAR ABBY: I brought my 68-year-old immigrant father to live with me permanently with the intention of caring for him. He was completely dependent. Halfway through the year, I got angry, told him to move back and vowed to myself I would never ever care for him again. It wasn't that he did anything wrong; I don't know why I got so angry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News