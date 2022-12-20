Todays column is publishing a few days before we celebrate Christmas and the birth or our Savior Jesus Christ.
I'm not sure how we got here so quickly, but here we are. Just a few weeks ago the kids and I were putting up our Christmas wreaths on the gates leading into the vineyard.
This time of year, I like to see other holiday decorations at the entrance to ranches along the rural roads of the County. Our neighbor, who is probably three or four miles away, has Christmas packages wrapped with ribbon and bows at their entrance.
I’ve seen a few barbed-wire wreaths with red ribbons along the rural roads in Los Alamos and Santa Ynez.
This year I have missed the decorations at the end of the Branquinho’s driveway along Hwy. 135, now that they moved to Texas. It's those small things that those of us lucky enough to live out in the country see every day and that help remind us to slow down and take a minute to help someone less fortunate and count our blessings.
This holiday season mom, the kids and I are headed out to Nashville to see a Christmas show at the Ryman Auditorium featuring Amy Grant and Vince Gill. Our daughter Kathleen wanted to go to Nashville, so as part of her graduation present from Cal poly last June, we booked this event.
We will be gone for just a few days, I'm really looking forward to it, hopefully the weather cooperates with our airline schedules, and we make it home to celebrate Christmas on the ranch.
I was reminded how important it is to spend time together when I received word that a close, dear friend of mine from High school, Ed Pena, passed away suddenly a few weeks ago at the young age of 66.
Ed used to come over and help us on the ranch along Alamo Pintado Road near Ballard. He truly enjoyed spending afternoons listening to my grandfather tell stories of the early California Rancho days in the small kitchen in their adobe home.
When we weren’t listening to stories we were repairing fences for the sheep, feeding, or pruning trees in the walnut orchard. We were probably sophomores or juniors in high school and when we were working near the house and the afternoons warmed up, my grandfather Sam would call us into the house and give us a bottle or two of Miller High Life beer that he kept in a closet on the back porch of the adobe.
I remember the beer was cool but not cold. I can still hear my grandfather telling us, “you can have a beer, hell, it’s not intoxicating”.
I still buy Miller High Life from time to time, just for old times’ sake, of course.
Ed built my gun cabinet out of mahogany in high school woodshop class in 1973, It still sits proudly in our living room. He used to help out on the ranch almost every day after school, except when he was playing football or wrestling.
Ed was our go-to butcher when it was time to kill a couple of lambs for our own use. He later became a butcher working down at the Santa Cruz Market in Santa Barbara for many years.
I will always treasure my memories of Ed and his wife Patty, and borrowing from the old Irish benediction ”Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.”
Together with my wife Karen, our kids Kathleen and Clayton, we wish you all a merry and blessed Christmas.