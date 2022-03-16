I believe that local government should control their own destiny. Failure to take responsibility and try to pass oversight to higher levels of government brings back memories of my experiences in the 80s and 90s as principal of the Casmalia School District and the community's six-year battle to close the Casmalia toxic waste dump.
When odors enveloped the school campus from the dump site I was forced to close the school and the battle began! I wish I could say the county was helpful in this effort, but they were dump site supporters except for one supervisor, Toro Miyoshi. He has my everlasting gratitude for his efforts. The county health department, in fact, tried to cover up the health issues of the dump site.
The county’s position was that they could not tell were the dangerous odors were coming from, even though a 5-year-old child could have traced them down.
Eventually, the site was closed and supervised by the EPA as a superfund site and the community received the largest legal settlement in Santa Barbara County history. This was not an easy ending as it involved the entire community in trips to Sacramento and protests over and over again during the six years. The efforts and final conclusion did give me great personal satisfaction.
But this is not the only example of poor county leadership where they step back instead of forward and protect the county. Again, most counties including San Luis Obispo County stopped the use of human waste in fertilizers, but not Santa Barbara County. Human waste has large amounts of discarded medications in it and is bad to use as fertilizer for crops.
But one of the supervisors had an interest and friendship in the business of transporting the waste to Santa Barbara County were it could be turned into compost and sold in our "no restriction county" and used as crop fertilizer. Unfortunately, this transportation process still exists.
The county grand jury is right in saying that the County has failed to properly monitor idle oil wells and have all 1,374 of them properly closed down to protect our water supplies and public health.
Those procedures include plugging them with cement to prevent hydrocarbons from leaking into groundwater and onto the surface. I can remember in the past going past a new home subdivision where they tore down a new home and then did the proper mediation to the lot.
The lot had been sold to the builder without the proper preparation. Old wells need to be properly abandoned and plugged. The liability for the county for not taking action is especially high now that they have been advised of the problems.
Passing the buck to the state and federal government is not the answer to this problem. It is a Santa Barbara County problem and needs to be dealt with locally to protect our citizens and environment. After the County government has been put on notice by the grand jury report it heightens its legal jeopardy.
One of the supervisors asked, "Isn’t there something more we can do?" Yes there is. Go forward and not backwards and do all you can to get these wells taken care of, as it is your responsibility to all of us to make the county a safe place to live, work and raise a family!
Make sure you are remembered as someone that cared for the citizens of Santa Barbara County. And don’t be remembered as the one who knew about the problem and did nothing, thus subjecting the County to substantial legal liabilities.
Please join me and communicate with your supervisor and insist they act on the grand jury report and protect our citizens and protect our environment.