You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dan Walters: A reminder about supplies and demands
0 comments
editor's pick
Guest Commentary

Dan Walters: A reminder about supplies and demands

  • 0
Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

We Americans are blessed with abundant — even overabundant — consumer goods and services and often take that fact for granted.

We assume that when we pull into a service station its pumps will dispense fuel, that when we go to a grocery store, we will find full shelves, or that when we flip the switch on the wall the room will light up.

We tend to forget that the goods and services we want or need involve complex supply chains that begin with basic resources, proceed to industrial processes and culminate in delivery on demand.

Even products and services deemed to be “green” are not exempt. Solar power panels and battery-powered cars, for instance, require sophisticated industrial processes and rare minerals such as the lithium, which must be mined or extracted from brine.

That’s why we should be skeptical of politicians who pretend that we can interrupt those supply chains, in the name of environmental protection, without negative consequences.

That was the underlying issue last week when the state Senate’s Committee on Natural Resources and Water took up Senate Bill 467, which was aimed at shutting down much of California’s oil industry by banning fracking and other extraction processes.

The bill’s author, Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat, argued, “California cannot continue to have the image of an environmental beacon while we are actively poisoning our citizens and destroying our state.”

Wiener introduced the bill after Gov. Gavin Newsom called for ending the sale of petroleum-fueled cars by 2035 and asked the Legislature to ban fracking. However, now facing a recall election, Newsom didn’t lift a finger to help Wiener move his bill, apparently because labor unions were adamantly opposed, citing elimination of high-paying union jobs.

Without Newsom’s support, moderate Democrats on the committee refused to vote for the bill and it failed. “This one really does go to shut down the oil industry in California,” Sen. Susan Eggman, a Stockton Democrat, said. “We are not getting away from oil or gas in California in the next 10 years.”

She spoke the simple truth that the vast majority of California’s 30-plus million vehicles run on petroleum-based fuels and despite Newsom’s declaration about 2035, that fact will continue indefinitely.

California supplies about half of the petroleum it consumes, importing the remainder from oil-producing nations across the globe. Shutting down production here would make us more dependent on other suppliers, with a massive loss of jobs and exports of consumer dollars.

The same dynamics hold true in the other commodities that a modern society needs to prosper.

We need, for example, to double housing production, but construction requires immense amounts of lumber, concrete and steel, plus electrical fixtures and plumbing made of copper. These materials begin as raw resources, such as trees, limestone and copper and iron ores, which are then processed and transported to building sites via railroads and/or diesel-powered trucks.

Occasionally, we are reminded that electricity doesn’t come from the walls, gasoline doesn’t come from pumps, lumber doesn’t come from Home Depot and toilet paper doesn’t come from the supermarket.

We got such a reminder last summer, when a severe heat wave overcame the state’s electrical supplies, with air conditioning demand peaking in the late afternoon, just as solar power arrays were beginning to fade.

In response, the state suspended plans to phase out natural gas-fueled power plants, implicitly deciding that going green isn’t worth experiencing blackouts. We expect the juice to be there when we need it, and politicians such as Newsom will feel the heat — pun intended — if it’s not.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

H. Dennis Beaver: The wrong way to achieve wealth
Columnists

H. Dennis Beaver: The wrong way to achieve wealth

  • Updated

H. Dennis Beaver: “Mr. Beaver, I am finally starting to earn real money in my medical practice but don’t know the first thing about investing. I need concrete advice on handling money, building wealth, but don’t want to become a slave to money."

Dear Abby: Mom feels shunned when planned playdates never materialize
Columnists

Dear Abby: Mom feels shunned when planned playdates never materialize

DEAR ABBY: I am a mom of two boys, 8 and 12. They both have best friends whose moms I like and I would like to be friends with. My problem is, when we set up a playdate for the boys or make plans, when the time comes around and I text them about it, I don't hear back from them at all. I have even left phone messages a couple of times.

H. Dennis Beaver: How to be a workplace WIMP
Columnists

H. Dennis Beaver: How to be a workplace WIMP

H. Dennis Beaver: “I am manager of the Trust Department in a branch of a small, Midwest bank. Our newly appointed Regional Manager has changed the bank’s money-management strategy, getting clients into vehicles which generate large fees for the bank at the client’s expense. This is plain wrong, but everyone, including myself, is afraid to speak-up."

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend
Columnists

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend

DEAR ABBY: I'm a young wife. I married after three months of dating my military husband. He was previously in an on-again/off-again relationship that lasted about eight years, during which she had a baby with another man, etc. I believe my husband is still in love with her. After constantly asking him, he says he just wishes her well and he doesn't have any romantic feelings. I'm not sure what to do, and I just keep overthinking it. Any thoughts? -- HATES HUSBAND'S HISTORY

Dear Abby: Needy woman takes advantage of co-worker's kindness
Columnists

Dear Abby: Needy woman takes advantage of co-worker's kindness

DEAR ABBY: There is a woman where I work who is emotionally needy. My work is autonomous, but we are in the same group, so I have to interact with her to some extent. Early on, I made the mistake of offering her emotional support, thinking she was going through something temporary and her life would get better. This is not the case. Her life is an anxiety-ridden train wreck. She doesn't think she needs to see a therapist, which, I guess, makes sense since I have been performing that role.

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation
Columnists

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for six mostly blissful years, but recently, some of his fantasies have started to worry me. About six months ago, he told me he had an attraction to women with amputations. Naturally, I was confused. I didn't even know that was a "thing," but I accepted it, even though I thought it was odd.

Ask the Doctors: How to make the perfect first-aid kit
Columnists

Ask the Doctors: How to make the perfect first-aid kit

Dear Doctor: This year for the kids' summer vacation, we're renting a cabin up in the mountains. My question is, what kind of a first-aid kit should I put together? We will be there a week. We have three very busy boys, who are 8, 11 and 13, and a 4-year-old girl.

Dear Abby: Schedules collide when mother, daughter share a car
Columnists

Dear Abby: Schedules collide when mother, daughter share a car

DEAR ABBY: I am a 16-year-old girl, and I'm having a conflict with my mom over my car. Her car broke down and she needed to use mine, which is completely understandable, and I agreed. However, I have a work schedule I have to stick to, and I need my car to get to and from. I pay all the bills for it, and the title is in my grandfather's name.

Kevin G. Walthers: Don’t let fear divide us
Columnists

Kevin G. Walthers: Don’t let fear divide us

  • Updated

GUEST COMMENTARY The voices speaking out against AAPI-focused violence must be more than those who are personally affected. The Central Coast is a welcoming place and we should all speak up on behalf of our AAPI friends and colleagues.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News