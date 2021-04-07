You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dan Walters: California sheriffs are feeling the heat
0 comments
editor's pick
Guest Commentary

Dan Walters: California sheriffs are feeling the heat

  • 0
Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

A half-century ago, I was the editor of a small daily newspaper in Northern California and one of my reporters dug up a terrific story.

He learned that that the county’s Board of Supervisors had privately compelled the county’s sheriff to receive alcoholism treatment by threatening to take away some of his administrative powers. The sheriff’s excessive drinking habits were well known to courthouse insiders and he had crashed at least one county vehicle while driving drunk, although it had been covered up.

We published the story on the front page and it touched off a public firestorm. However, the popular ire was not directed at the errant sheriff, but rather at the newspaper and me for, it was said, besmirching the character of a very popular local figure.

The outcry underscored the bifurcated nature of California sheriffs — simultaneously badge-carrying, gun-toting cops and elected political officeholders.

Those twin roles have always been a little incongruent but in blue California, where demands for fundamental changes in criminal justice are strong, elected sheriffs are feeling the heat.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the county’s Board of Supervisors are engaged in open political warfare. The board voted 3-2 last November to explore options for removing Villanueva with proponents citing his lack of accountability, such as refusing to cooperate with outside investigations of his department.

Two months later, Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that the state Department of Justice was investigating the Los Angeles sheriff’s office.

“The California Department of Justice investigation comes on the heels of allegations of excessive force, retaliation, and other misconduct, as well as a number of recent reported incidents involving LASD management and personnel,” Becerra’s announcement said.

Four hundred miles to the north, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones is also feeling political heat not only for his managerial policies, including resistance to outside oversight, but because he was an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump and tried to unseat a Democratic congressman, irritating other local politicians.

Next door, in Placer County, Sheriff Devon Bell is sparring with public health officials over suggesting that a man may have died from a COVID-19 vaccination, feeding fears among anti-vaccination activists. The Sacramento Bee revealed last week that Bell had spurned advice from health officials when he made his announcement in January, acting in his capacity as the county’s coroner as well as sheriff. It was later confirmed that the victim had contracted COVID-19 before being vaccinated.

A number of California sheriffs are also coroners, which has been a flashpoint for criminal justice reformers, saying that they cannot objectively evaluate those who die at the hands of police.

The debate over sheriffs’ twin status as cops and politicians has reached the Capitol in Senate Bill 271, which would repeal a 32-year-old law requiring elected sheriffs to be certificated law enforcement officers and thus allow just about anyone to seek the office.

Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat who is carrying the measure with support from criminal justice reform advocates, says, “sheriffs are effectively insulated from political accountability and are only accountable to the law enforcement officers who are authorized to challenge their reelection. As a result, various sheriffs have aggressively cooperated with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to facilitate deportations, have ignored and refused to endorse COVID public health orders, and have failed to be responsive to community demands for police and jail reform.”

The California State Sheriffs’ Association denounces SB 271 as “dangerous and reckless to both communities and peace officers.” The outcome of Wiener’s bill will reveal just where sheriffs stand in 21st Century California.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

H. Dennis Beaver: The wrong way to achieve wealth
Columnists

H. Dennis Beaver: The wrong way to achieve wealth

  • Updated

H. Dennis Beaver: “Mr. Beaver, I am finally starting to earn real money in my medical practice but don’t know the first thing about investing. I need concrete advice on handling money, building wealth, but don’t want to become a slave to money."

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend
Columnists

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend

DEAR ABBY: I'm a young wife. I married after three months of dating my military husband. He was previously in an on-again/off-again relationship that lasted about eight years, during which she had a baby with another man, etc. I believe my husband is still in love with her. After constantly asking him, he says he just wishes her well and he doesn't have any romantic feelings. I'm not sure what to do, and I just keep overthinking it. Any thoughts? -- HATES HUSBAND'S HISTORY

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation
Columnists

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for six mostly blissful years, but recently, some of his fantasies have started to worry me. About six months ago, he told me he had an attraction to women with amputations. Naturally, I was confused. I didn't even know that was a "thing," but I accepted it, even though I thought it was odd.

Dear Abby: Unguarded comment may cause break for brothers
Columnists

Dear Abby: Unguarded comment may cause break for brothers

DEAR ABBY: I am a senior male. I understand I may have some beliefs that others find old-fashioned. However, I consciously try to be tolerant of others' feelings and beliefs. That said, my problem is with my younger brother, who is a homosexual. I have always tried to ignore that side of his life and, consequently, we have always had a good relationship. He lives in another state, so we only talk on the telephone.

Gene Lyons: Welcome to the storm
Columnists

Gene Lyons: Welcome to the storm

Guest Commentary - Am I the only one who feels like I'm living in an old-fashioned monster movie, with mobs of chanting peasants bearing pitchforks and torches as they march upon on a dark, foreboding castle? Or am I just spending too much time watching TV news and reading about politics online?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News