You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dan Walters: Newsom budget spends windfall on pandemic victims
0 comments
editor's pick
Guest Commentary

Dan Walters: Newsom budget spends windfall on pandemic victims

  • 0
Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

While California’s overall economy is still being battered by the COVID-19 recession and unemployment remains high, its tax revenues have shown amazing resiliency.

The recession’s impact has fallen largely on lower-income Californians while those on upper rungs of the socioeconomic ladder, whose taxable incomes are the most important source of state revenues, have continued to prosper.

Thus the $54 billion budget deficit that Gov. Gavin Newsom projected last summer as the economy tanked never appeared and suddenly, there’s a windfall of unanticipated revenues that Newsom wants to spend on helping the pandemic’s economic victims — low-income families and small businesses, especially — recover.

“We are investing, in our energy and our focus, to deal with the disproportionate impacts of this pandemic,” Newsom said Friday as he introduced a $227.2 billion budget for the fiscal year that will begin on July 1.

Newsom wants the Legislature to jump-start pandemic relief with a $5 billion “immediate action package.” It would, for low-income families, double the $600 payments in the most recent federal aid legislation, and provide direct aid to small businesses that Newsom ordered to be closed to battle spread of infection. He also proposes extending a moratorium on evictions of recession-strapped renters.

Newsom clearly wants to shine the media spotlight on his relief proposals, rolling them out prior to Friday’s formal presentation, which raises a perhaps cynical question: Does his plea for fast action reflect their importance, or his concerns about a recall movement that seems to be gathering steam?

The recession’s economic impacts — especially on restaurants, barbershops and other small businesses forced to close their doors — have clearly given impetus to the Republican-sponsored recall movement, which has two months to collect enough signatures to place the issue before voters.

Even if one assumes Newson’s proposals are expressions of genuine concern, not motivated by personal politics, his proposed budget is a curious mixture of billions of dollars in additional spending and worries that another budget crisis is looming on the horizon.

Newsom boasts of having $34 billion in “budget resiliency,” mostly in the form of reserves. His budget also warns, “budget resiliency will be critical to protect programs in the future, as expenditures are projected to grow faster than revenues, with a structural deficit of $7.6 billion projected for 2022-23 that is forecast to grow to over $11 billion by 2024-25.”

Much of the budget is on autopilot with built-in increases, particularly the largest single portion, K-12 education, and those increases, coupled with very slow projected revenue growth, create the structural deficit. Revenues from the state’s three major tax sources — personal income, sales and corporate income — are projected to grow by an average 1.9% a year through mid-decade while spending increases now in law will far exceed that rate.

Newsom cited the long-term income/outgo squeeze when a reporter asked him about his long-standing pledge to bring universal single-payer health care to Californians, which would cost tens of billions of dollars.

He said he stands by that goal but in the next breath once again insisted that he won’t entertain new taxes on the wealthy being championed by some of his fellow Democrats, implying fear that they would drive away high-income Californians whose taxes are so vital.

Recently, Elon Musk was crowned as the world’s richest man due to soaring stock values of Tesla, his electric car company. His coronation came just a few weeks after he moved to Texas, which has no income tax, with a farewell blast at California’s treatment of entrepreneurs.

An utter dependence on the wealthy underscores the yin and yang of budget politics in a very blue state.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: New homeowners get an earful from encroaching neighbor
Columnists

Dear Abby: New homeowners get an earful from encroaching neighbor

DEAR ABBY: A year ago, my husband and I bought our first home together. We love it and are excited to improve the house and the property. One of our neighbors is an elderly woman who had previously assumed that part of our property belonged to her. Without conducting a survey, she planted several trees on what is, in fact, our land, and they have grown to block our views. She also erected an unpermitted fence that crosses onto our property. We have since pruned and/or removed a few of the trees.

Dear Abby: Wife grapples with family's history of sexual dysfunction
Columnists

Dear Abby: Wife grapples with family's history of sexual dysfunction

DEAR ABBY: When my husband and I were first married, I had no idea why his mother and sisters were so hostile. When they started treating our children the same way, my husband finally addressed the issue. We moved out of town, and he finally told me that when he was in his teens and early 20s, he had had sex with all of them, which was why they didn't like me.

Dear Abby: Son helps himself to contents of late grandfather's house
Columnists

Dear Abby: Son helps himself to contents of late grandfather's house

DEAR ABBY: A year ago, my husband and I bought our first home together. We love it and are excited to improve the house and the property. One of our neighbors is an elderly woman who had previously assumed that part of our property belonged to her. Without conducting a survey, she planted several trees on what is, in fact, our land, and they have grown to block our views. She also erected an unpermitted fence that crosses onto our property. We have since pruned and/or removed a few of the trees.

Dear Abby: Woman is hurt to be kept at arm's length by sister
Columnists

Dear Abby: Woman is hurt to be kept at arm's length by sister

DEAR ABBY: I have spent years trying to have a close relationship with my older sister, but it is clearly not a priority for her. We are very different people, but I was hoping our shared history and family bond would be enough for her to prioritize me and my son. We come from a very small family on both sides and, one day, we will be some of the few remaining family members.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News