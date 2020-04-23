Dan Walters: Newsom’s unwieldy economic task force

Newsom is fond of “big hairy audacious goals,” and perhaps the task force’s real job is to place a veneer of consensus on his declared goal of nudging the state’s economy roughly in the direction of the “green new deal” that the left wing of his Democratic Party espouses.

At any rate, there’s the sad history of such crisis-tinged efforts in decades past.

Take for instance, the McCone Commission, which then-Gov. Pat Brown created in 1965 in the wake of the Watts riots.

Named for its chairman, John McCone, a former Central Intelligence Agency director, the commission was to study why the riot, which claimed 34 lives in the poor, mostly African-American Watts section of Los Angeles, occurred and recommend reforms to deal with its causes.

Its 101-page report urged, among other things, creation of literacy and preschool programs, improving police-community ties, better housing, more job-training, better health care and more convenient public transportation. Brown called it a “damn good report.”

Twenty-five years later, in 1990, the Los Angeles Times looked back at the commission and its recommendations and concluded, “Eventually, the McCone Commission — its labors, its promise — was relegated to the dusty annals of Los Angeles history.”