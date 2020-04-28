Dan Walters: Who should pay for pandemic impacts?

“During this time of economic uncertainty, California needs businesses — large and small — to continue to operate, produce, and employ,” the letter added.

A subset of California’s perennial tort wars is the conflict over workers’ compensation, the multi-billion-dollar program of compensating workers for job-related illnesses and injuries. Roughly the same interests that duel over liability also spar over the rules governing workers’ compensation’s eligibility and benefits.

Labor unions are pressing Newsom for an executive order that would establish a legal presumption that “essential workers” who fall ill would be eligible for benefits without having to prove that they contracted the virus on the job.

“Workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic put their lives at risk just doing their jobs,” Art Pulaski, head of the California Labor Federation, told Newsom in a letter last month. “If they are infected with COVID-19, the workers’ compensation system must quickly provide medical and indemnity benefits — such workers should not have to fight denials and delays while fighting for their lives.”

Pulaski and other union leaders sought the order after Newsom decreed that employees may be eligible for workers’ compensation benefits if they were exposed to or contracted COVID-19 at work.