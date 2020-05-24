Dave Cross: Medical personnel saved many veterans

On Memorial Day, we honor veterans who gave their lives for our country. Think for a moment about how many others were saved from death. Doctors, nurses and medics have been on the battlefield throughout our history. Without them, the number of wartime casualties would be much higher.
Over 240 years ago, America was battling for its independence. Soldiers were suffering from sickness as well as battlefield wounds. Gen. George Washington understood the need for medical help for his troops. In 1775, he urged Congress to provide nurses at a ratio of one nurse per 10 patients.
Many women volunteered to help as nurses. Doctors provided treatment the best they could. The knowledge of medicine was limited. Still, lives were saved and from that war came a better understanding of hygiene and the treatment of wounds.
During the Civil War, 12,000 doctors served in the Union Army. More than 3,000 women volunteered as nurses. Clara Barton is remembered as a hospital nurse who risked her life in the field to bring support to soldiers. She later established the American Red Cross.
World War I brought the tactics of trench warfare. Casualties from bombs, automatic weapons and poison gas overwhelmed field hospitals. Doctors and nurses found new ways to treat these types of casualties.
X-ray equipment was introduced. It was used to detect bullets and shrapnel. Blood transfusions were now provided closer to the front. Soldiers were given a fighting chance to heal from wounds that would have been untreatable before.
As America entered World War II, the medical corps became a priority for the military. More than 50,000 physicians served during the war, and more than 52,000 women served as nurses.
Thousands of regular GIs served as combat medics in World War II. They put their lives on the line and helped the wounded on the battlefield. One example is the heroic effort of medic Desmond Doss, who was a conscientious objector. He received the Medal of Honor for saving 75 lives during the Battle of Okinawa at Hacksaw Ridge.
The Korean War ushered in more medical advances. Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) units were placed within 10 miles of the front lines. The time it took for a wounded soldier to get medical treatment was notably reduced. An injured soldier had a greater chance of survival once they reached a MASH unit.
Quick medical assistance meant more lives could be saved. Helicopters were used widely in Vietnam. They were used to pick up and evacuate the wounded and airlift them to medical units.
The expertise of doctors and nurses in Vietnam saved many lives. Still, 58,209 died during that war. There could have been more if not for the outstanding work of military medical personnel.
Since 2001, veterans have served in wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and around the Middle East. Thankfully, the best medical technology is on hand to support our troops.
Expert surgical teams are placed close to the action. These teams are quick to react to save a wounded warrior. To evacuate the injured, medivac helicopters are used. They have advanced life support systems on board.
The Air Force also maintains flying intensive care units. These aircraft are used to transport critically-injured patients by air great distances if needed.
Even with this technology, close to 7,000 veterans have died since 2001 in the service of our country. Many more have been seriously wounded.
Over the course of our nation’s history, too many have died in wars and conflicts. However, the number of veterans killed in action could be far higher. It is time to recognize the medical professionals who have served. We should appreciate the many lives they have saved.
It is something worth remembering on Memorial Day.
Dave Cross is a local consultant, author and U.S. Army veteran.
