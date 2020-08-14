You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Aunt's memory issues put her family at crossroads
0 comments
editor's pick
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Aunt's memory issues put her family at crossroads

  • 0

DEAR ABBY: I'm part of a large, close-knit family. My mother and her sisters have condominiums in the same complex. One dear aunt is having a great deal of trouble with her memory and word retrieval. She recently stopped recognizing her daughter and no longer calls any of us by name.

The problem is, some of this aunt's children are in denial. They refuse to believe there's anything wrong with their mom and insist that she is showing signs of normal aging. They have stated this so strongly that the other siblings are afraid to raise the issue of an assessment for fear of angering them further. It is a very difficult family dynamic.

Normally, we wouldn't comment on or intervene in such a private matter. However, seeing my aunt deprived of a medical diagnosis and associated care that might alleviate her suffering, it is very hard to stay quiet. It may or may not be possible to reduce her symptoms, but it seems like it is elder abuse to rob her of the chance to try. Please advise. -- CONCERNED FOR AUNTIE

DEAR CONCERNED: Close family members are typically the first to notice memory issues or cognitive problems, but often they are hesitant to say something even when they know something is wrong. A recent Alzheimer's Association survey found that nearly 3 out of 4 Americans say talking to a close family member about memory loss, thinking problems or other signs of cognitive decline would be challenging.

Initiating these challenging conversations is important. Discussion can enable early diagnosis, which has important benefits, including better disease management, more time for critical care planning and providing diagnosed individuals a voice in their future care. It also provides an opportunity to address concerns before a crisis situation arises.

While our cognitive abilities decrease with age, your aunt's inability to recognize her own daughter is NOT a sign of normal aging. Helping relatives understand the seriousness of the situation as well as the important health benefits of receiving a proper diagnosis may convince them. If your aunt's children find it too difficult to have the conversation, another close relative, a friend perhaps, or her doctor can take the lead.

To encourage families to have these conversations, the Alzheimer's Association has partnered with the Ad Council in creating "Our Stories" (alz.org/ourstories). It features real stories of people who noticed changes in their loved ones and took the difficult step of having a conversation. It also offers customizable conversation starters, a list of early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's, benefits of early diagnosis and a downloadable discussion help guide. In addition, the Alzheimer's Association's free 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900) is available for families addressing these important conversations and other caregiving concerns.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Terms of endearment have opposite effect on woman
Columnists

Dear Abby: Terms of endearment have opposite effect on woman

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend and I are middle-aged. We have been together for 2 1/2 years. I love him, and I'm grateful for such a wonderful man at this point in my life. My problem is, he calls me "Sweet Baby" every single time he addresses me. ("Sweet Baby, what do you need help with?" "Sweet Baby, I am on my way." "What did you say, Sweet Baby?") Even when it comes to trying to be affectionate, he'll say, "You're my sweet baby, aren't you?" 

Dear Abby: Cellphone records suggest wife's affair may not be over
Columnists

Dear Abby: Cellphone records suggest wife's affair may not be over

DEAR ABBY: I found out a year ago that my wife of eight years had an affair for three years with my best friend. Two months ago I realized she is still contacting him. I found out because I went through her cell records. She said she was just texting him about how he ruined our life. Now I have no access to them, and I suspect she's using a text app so I won't know. She keeps her phone with her all the time.

Dear Abby: Upcoming move prompts best friend to reveal true feelings
Columnists

Dear Abby: Upcoming move prompts best friend to reveal true feelings

DEAR ABBY: About 40 years ago, I did someone an injustice, and I have felt guilty ever since. I worked for a consulting firm in Washington, D.C., that fired an accounting clerk who was in my small office. I didn't know why she was fired, and I never heard a cross word exchanged between her and her supervisor. She seemed to be capable and friendly.

Dear Abby: New relationship founders on sharing of offensive video
Columnists

Dear Abby: New relationship founders on sharing of offensive video

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: A casual friend sent me a video of a comic doing a very lewd and vulgar routine. I was offended by it and forwarded it to my girlfriend to find out what she thought about it. She got very upset and told me I was being disrespectful to her by even passing it on to her. I should add that we met online and have been talking on the phone with each other for only a month during this shelter-in-place time.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News