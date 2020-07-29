Dear Abby: Man smitten by second cousin hides relationship from wife
0 comments
editor's pick
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Man smitten by second cousin hides relationship from wife

  • 0

DEAR ABBY: Three months ago, my husband ran into a second cousin he hadn't seen in 40 years. They were close for a short time during high school and saw each other a couple times after that.

I was not aware until recently that he had looked her up on social media and has been communicating with her every day since then. I didn't think much of it when he did tell me -- until one night when he stayed on the computer with her until 3 a.m.

He has lied to me about the number of times he has been online with her and, if she calls or texts, he tells me it is someone else. She sent him pictures -- which I saw -- yet he denied receiving them. One time he forgot to sign off on a message he sent and, of course, I read it. To my shock, he was confiding a lot of things he has done while married to me that I was unaware of. It hurt me deeply, and I told him so.

I have asked him more than once why this relationship is so private, and he says they are just friends. But when I asked to see some of the things he has written to her, he refused to show me. I said fine, then I will ask HER. Well, he blew up!

When I told him it hurts me that he spends so much time with her in the evening, he didn't give an answer. Am I overreacting? -- COUSIN TROUBLE IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR COUSIN TROUBLE: You are not overreacting. It's time to do what you said you were going to do -- call the woman and ask her what has been going on. After she fills you in, ask yourself if you still want to be married to a man who has cheated on you emotionally and probably physically.

If you feel there is any hope of saving your marriage, offer your husband the option of seeing a marriage and family therapist together. However, knowing he has no compunction about lying to you or any respect for your feelings, you might prefer to simply consult a lawyer about what your next steps should be.

DEAR ABBY: I am an 18-year-old woman. My parents are divorced. My father says I should be out having fun and I owe no explanations to anyone. My mother, on the other hand, is very strict. I respect her wishes and don't do what most people my age would do. I try to be very careful with what I say in any conversation with her, but it always ends up with her very angry toward me. What do I do? -- CLUELESS TEEN IN TEXAS

DEAR TEEN: An 18-year-old should be carefree and engaged in self-discovery. But people of every age are having to hunker down and curtail their social activities these days because their lives could depend on it. And as to owing no explanations to anyone, until you are self-supporting and on your own, you WILL have to be accountable.

Your mother may be feeling insecure because her daughter is now a young adult rather than her little girl who needs protecting. She may also be reacting to the "advice" your dad is doling out. You are going to have to figure out what triggers your mother's anger during those conversations and find a happy medium.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mark Oliver: Ripping the heart out of Solvang
Columnists

Mark Oliver: Ripping the heart out of Solvang

  • Updated

GUEST COMMENTARY If the Solvang city council cannot do the right thing and pull the plug on this downtown development proposal, then put it to a vote of the citizens of Solvang. We guarantee the development will be overwhelmingly condemned.

Rona Barrett's Gray Matters: Another opportunity to EngAGE
Columnists

Rona Barrett's Gray Matters: Another opportunity to EngAGE

  • Updated

RONA BARRETT Last week I received an email alerting me to a new opportunity for Master Plan for Aging input. This time the “Together We EngAGE” folks would like to hear our stories about how COVID-19 has impacted our lives and “how should lessons learned from the pandemic inform the Master Plan for Aging?”

Hints from Heloise: Encouraging a friend's weight loss
Columnists

Hints from Heloise: Encouraging a friend's weight loss

Dear Heloise: I have been able to lose 65 pounds with diet and exercise, and although I had to really work at it, the rewards have been great. I have fewer aches and pains, my blood pressure is lower and there has been a significant improvement in my HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, too.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News