You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Man unsure of the future with bi-curious fiancee
0 comments
editor's pick
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Man unsure of the future with bi-curious fiancee

  • 0

DEAR ABBY: My fiancee and I are in our early 50s. We dated for two years and have been engaged for three months. She's a wonderful lady, and I can't imagine life without her.

I knew she was bi-curious a year ago when she told me one of her married female co-workers was flirting with her and she kind of enjoyed it. Since then, their relationship has grown, and they get together every couple of weeks for intimacy in our home. They have even asked me to join them, which I haven't done yet.

My fiancee insists she isn't a lesbian or bisexual and what she and her friend are doing is innocent fun, but I'm not so sure. So far, I haven't made an issue of it and go to bed at my usual time when her friend visits so they can have their fun. 

She promises no romantic feelings are involved, that her friend is no threat to our relationship and the two of them are just blowing off steam. Our love life is great, and she says nothing can replace us in the bedroom. Should I continue to look the other way? Or is this a fork in the road that could lead to a life of "anything goes"? -- CONFOUNDED IN KENTUCKY

DEAR CONFOUNDED: This is not happening because you "allowed" it. It is happening because this is what your fiancee feels she needs. Not knowing her, I can't predict where she is on a Kinsey scale -- a one being entirely heterosexual and a 10 being entirely homosexual. At this point, I don't think she can either.

Unless you are comfortable with the idea of living this way, I urge you to have a very long engagement because it is anybody's guess how this will turn out. The three of you are all consenting adults, so I won't judge. (I can't help but wonder if the spouse of your fiancee's lover knows about the steam they are blowing off.) I must, however, point out that if a traditional, monogamous marriage is what you want, your fiancee may not be the lady for you.

DEAR ABBY: I am 15, and in my job I work with some of my cousins and siblings. There are other people, too. I make friends easily because I can talk to everyone.

Everyone I work with says I'm flirting with two guys who are just my friends. I don't want people to think I'm flirting because I'm not. How can I convince people that we are just friends and nothing more? -- FRIENDLY TEEN IN IDAHO

DEAR TEEN: The individuals who are accusing you of flirting may be teasing you to get a reaction. Or, they may be trying to point out something important that you should keep in mind when you are working. Working with someone is different from hanging out. The relationships are a little more formal (and serious) than in a social environment away from the job.

This will not be your only venture into the workforce, and when you are a little older, you will realize that rules discouraging personal relationships between co-workers, both written and unwritten, are put in place to protect you and the business. So rather than work on convincing "people" that you're not flirting, be your friendly self but in a more professional way.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rona Barrett: Decisions, decisions, decisions
Columnists

Rona Barrett: Decisions, decisions, decisions

  • Updated

RONA BARRETT We’ve had to make some really tough decisions in our lives, haven’t we? They didn’t seem so tough to make when we were young and full of ourselves, though, were they? But as we’ve grown older, we can now look back and see the consequences of those decisions.

Dear Abby: Sister continues to distance herself after moving away
Columnists

Dear Abby: Sister continues to distance herself after moving away

DEAR ABBY: My older sister, "Olive," moved to the West Coast three years ago. My parents, my two older siblings and I live on the East Coast. During this past year, Olive has grown more and more distant from us. She always has an excuse when we try to set up a group Facetime or even a phone call. This has happened dozens of times now.

Dear Abby: Changing a diaper causes family friction at baptism
Columnists

Dear Abby: Changing a diaper causes family friction at baptism

DEAR ABBY: My sister-in-law "Brenda" often takes it upon herself to change a baby's diaper during social gatherings with family. She never bothers to ask the baby's parents if it's OK to do this, and they never solicit her help. For years, I found it a bit strange, but never said anything to Brenda or another family member.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News