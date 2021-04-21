You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Man wants to quit trying after wife's multiple miscarriages
0 comments
editor's pick
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Man wants to quit trying after wife's multiple miscarriages

  • 0

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have had a total of six miscarriages -- one before our miracle son and five since we began trying for a second child more than two years ago.

I always wanted a boatload of children, but my husband and I agreed on two before we got married. Now he wants to call it quits. He doesn't want to keep trying because he sees the emotional toll each loss has on me. I want to get a second opinion from a fertility specialist who helped a friend with similar issues.

The only way I know how to describe the way I feel is that it feels as though "someone" is missing from our family. I ache and long for and miss that person, even though I've never met them. I know deep in my soul, that they are supposed to be here. Missing them doesn't mean I love my husband and son any less. But as much as I love those two, I also miss that person. What should my husband and I do? -- CHALLENGED IN TEXAS

DEAR CHALLENGED: Please accept my heartfelt sympathy. Clearly you have been through a wrenching time, and your loving husband is reluctant to see you continue to suffer as you have been. You and your husband should talk to the fertility specialist who helped your friend. However, if more treatment is unsuccessful, it will be time for you to seek a referral to a licensed psychotherapist who can help you cope with your disappointment and loss.

Because you can't escape the feeling that someone is missing, perhaps you might consider using a surrogate, fostering or adopting a child who needs a loving home and family.

DEAR ABBY: I have been single for almost three years. I recently started dating a man who, I have realized over the past few weeks, has a problem with me spending time with friends without him. I have explained that it is a healthy and normal thing to have friends and to go do things with them. I have explained that he has nothing to worry about because I am respectful of our relationship and a faithful girlfriend. I have also begun to notice that he has no friends.

I have told him he is coming across as controlling. I don't want this to be a problem with him, and I don't know how to get him to see that it's normal for people to go and have fun as friends. My friends are classmates of mine, both male and female, and younger than I am. One of them is gay. I have explained that as well to my boyfriend. Am I overthinking this as a potential problem or is this truly a red flag? -- CATCHING IT NOW IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR CATCHING IT: You are not overthinking anything, and yes, this is a red flag -- not a potential one. The person you have described appears to be so insecure that any activity you have that doesn't include him is perceived as a threat. The longer you remain involved with this person, the harder he will try to socially isolate you. Please do not allow that to happen. End it now.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

H. Dennis Beaver: The wrong way to achieve wealth
Columnists

H. Dennis Beaver: The wrong way to achieve wealth

  • Updated

H. Dennis Beaver: “Mr. Beaver, I am finally starting to earn real money in my medical practice but don’t know the first thing about investing. I need concrete advice on handling money, building wealth, but don’t want to become a slave to money."

H. Dennis Beaver: Drug abuse - a gift to life insurance companies
Columnists

H. Dennis Beaver: Drug abuse - a gift to life insurance companies

H. Dennis Beaver: If you are addicted to a drug do not assume the policy will pay! If you do have a drug involvement in your life, take extra precautions; do not be driving, do not be on a boat, or do things that might increase the risk of your death and give the insurance company a reason to not pay on your policy.

Dear Abby: Long marriage becomes abusive over time
Columnists

Dear Abby: Long marriage becomes abusive over time

DEAR ABBY: My husband's dad, "Adam," is very mellow and can talk to anyone. His mom, "Eve," is friendly, but a little more reserved. Early in their marriage, Adam was a drinker, and my mother-in-law has never forgiven him for the way he treated her during that time. She has always treated him disrespectfully, but as they get older, it's becoming worse.

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend
Columnists

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend

DEAR ABBY: I'm a young wife. I married after three months of dating my military husband. He was previously in an on-again/off-again relationship that lasted about eight years, during which she had a baby with another man, etc. I believe my husband is still in love with her. After constantly asking him, he says he just wishes her well and he doesn't have any romantic feelings. I'm not sure what to do, and I just keep overthinking it. Any thoughts? -- HATES HUSBAND'S HISTORY

Dear Abby: Family estrangement is hard to explain to kids
Columnists

Dear Abby: Family estrangement is hard to explain to kids

DEAR ABBY: I am a woman who has been through a lot. I grew up thinking my grandmother was my mother, my mother was my sister, my uncle was my brother, and my own siblings my nieces and nephews. A "family issue" brought it all out in the open, and now I am estranged from my family.

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation
Columnists

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for six mostly blissful years, but recently, some of his fantasies have started to worry me. About six months ago, he told me he had an attraction to women with amputations. Naturally, I was confused. I didn't even know that was a "thing," but I accepted it, even though I thought it was odd.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News