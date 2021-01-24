You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Parents are ready for chick to fly away from their nest
0 comments
editor's pick
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Parents are ready for chick to fly away from their nest

  • 0

DEAR ABBY: Our 21-year-old daughter has been home since March when the pandemic began. She has always been a homebody. Our house is small, and my wife and I no longer can be alone or be physically intimate because our daughter prevents it.

If we hug for an extended period of time, she will make a comment. If we want to watch a movie, she wants to hang out, and we can't watch it without her. My wife and I need privacy, and we need our adult daughter to cut the cord.

Our marriage really evolved and we grew even closer when "the kid" moved out for college. Now we can't escape her. I miss my wife and our alone time. What should we do? -- FRUSTRATED IN THE EAST

DEAR FRUSTRATED: This is your home, and your daughter needs to accommodate you, rather than the other way around. What you must do is have an adult conversation with your homebody daughter and explain that you and her mother need time alone. Establish a date night so she knows when to disappear.

I'm assuming that she has a job and friends. If that's the case, she should be accumulating enough money to live apart from you. If you are not only sheltering her but also supporting her, you will need to create a plan so your daughter can become independent. It may mean contributing to her rent for an agreed-upon period of time, if necessary, so be prepared.

DEAR ABBY: I was wondering if you could give me some advice on tipping. I frequent coffee shops in my area as well as when I travel. The baristas usually are younger women. Usually, there will be a tip jar located next to the cash register.

A typical latte costs $4 to $5, and I leave a dollar in the tip jar. I realize that many servers may be distracted if they're waiting on other customers, but is it normal for them to never acknowledge someone who is giving them a tip? Is the tip just expected?

Again, I realize there could be distractions, and maybe the baristas don't notice me tipping them, but it seems like the rule rather than the exception. I think it comes across as lousy customer service. How hard is it to say "thank you"? Is this another example of a generation of poorly raised people? -- SIPPING & TIPPING IN CONNECTICUT

DEAR S & T: It's not only good manners but also GOOD BUSINESS to thank clients/patrons -- just as it's considered proper etiquette to thank the person who served you. I hesitate to paint an entire generation with the same brush, but the individuals you are dealing with could benefit from a refresher course in courtesy.

DEAR ABBY: I'm 56, disabled and live with my mom, who is 86. I'm really scared of what's going to happen to me when she passes. -- SCARED IN NEVADA

DEAR SCARED: You should not be in limbo regarding this question because your concern is valid. It's important that you talk to your mother about your fears and ask her that question. The answer may involve her estate and whether she has a will that provides for you in the event of her death. I am hoping that her answer will put your mind at ease.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kalish Morrow: A safe pivot
Columnists

Kalish Morrow: A safe pivot

Guest Commentary - In short we need to pivot. We need to stop ruining lives and inadvertently killing people in the name of COVID. We must acknowledge that long term lockdowns are not the solution and that we need to focus safer protocols at areas of transmission. 

Dear Abby: Husband throws a wrench in wife's exercise plans
Columnists

Dear Abby: Husband throws a wrench in wife's exercise plans

DEAR ABBY: As a way to manage my stress and anxiety when COVID hit, I started to exercise. Neither my husband, "Chris," nor I had ever been into fitness at all. As the months have gone on, I have realized the power of being healthy, and I try to exercise every day. The problem? Chris is angry. He calls it "me time" and has made it very difficult for me to go.

Jennifer Best: There is no such thing as 'the media'
Columnists

Jennifer Best: There is no such thing as 'the media'

Guest Commentary — Pay attention to your news sources, the words they use, their consistency in coverage or lack thereof. Read, view and listen to multiple sources of coverage on issues of import to you, your family, your business, our shared community. And before commenting on that next headline or that next screenshot, click through to the story, read it in full, go to the source for yourself if you don’t believe what you’re reading, and contribute toward civil discourse rather than fanning the flames of unenlightened unrest.

Dear Abby: Colleague refuses payment for help above and beyond
Columnists

Dear Abby: Colleague refuses payment for help above and beyond

DEAR ABBY: My colleagues and I were recently notified that our company is closing next month. My work partner and I have collaborated closely for four years, and he's an expert at the software I need to know to get a job in my field. When I asked if he would give me a couple of lessons via Zoom, I was thinking it'd be about a three-hour commitment for him. But he was enthusiastic and designed a 20-plus-hour curriculum for me.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News