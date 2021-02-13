You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Student has trouble getting homework help from mom
0 comments
editor's pick
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Student has trouble getting homework help from mom

  • 0

DEAR ABBY: My mom is mad at me. I have been a little bad, but I always do the dishes, sweep, clear the table and take out the trash. Every day when school is finished, I wait for Mom to get off work so she can help me with my homework, but when I do, she gets upset, mad and frustrated and stops talking to me. She tells me to do it myself, but I don't know how to do some. She says I'm smart, but I don't know if I am. Please help me because I want my mom happy. -- STUCK STUDENT IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR STUDENT: Of course you do. When your mother becomes frustrated while trying to assist with your homework, the reason may be she is stressed about something else after a hard day at work, or she doesn't know the solution. Please take that into consideration, because I have no doubt you are smart and want to please her.

When you get stuck, ask your teacher for help if he or she is available. If that isn't workable, another solution to your problem may be as simple as your mom finding someone who can tutor you in areas you are weak in. High school and college students do this (online for now) for extra money. You may also find help online with Khan Academy or other nonprofit educational organizations.

DEAR ABBY: A couple of our family members habitually come late to gatherings, making the grand entrance. They attended a wedding shower several years ago. They arrived late, ate the food and socialized minimally. Just as the gifts were being opened, the two of them got up, smiled at everyone and walked out. The rest of us were shocked.

Fifteen months later, the two attended a baby shower for the same relative. Again, they arrived late and barely interacted with anyone. When the meal was served, they ate and, just as the presents were about to be opened, they got up and left. Several attendees commented on their rudeness.

How do you deal with relatives who feel this is acceptable behavior? We were brought up to believe that if you attend an event, you stay for the event, rather than eat and run. If you can't stay, don't come.

Older family members are having a hard time accepting their behavior. Are we older folk out of step with today's society? -- HATES RUDENESS IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR HATES RUDENESS: The way to deal with this kind of rudeness is to point out to the offenders that what they are doing is disrespectful. And if it happens after the warning, omit them from the guest list.

DEAR ABBY: I clipped and saved a quote you published years ago. Given today's challenges, I thought it might be a good time to reprint it: "Things turn out for the best for those who make the best of the way things turn out." -- BOB IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

DEAR BOB: Amen to that. And it applies to so many different situations.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kevin Merrill: Memories of the Gilded Age celebrate the rain
Columnists

Kevin Merrill: Memories of the Gilded Age celebrate the rain

ON THE FARM I remember my mom telling me that a few times it would be raining when they got together on the second floor of the adobe on Alamo Pintado where they could hear the rain coming down. I like to think that they were not only celebrating the rain, but a way of life that will slip away from us if we let it.

Dear Abby: Neighbors' one-sided friendship causes hurt feelings
Columnists

Dear Abby: Neighbors' one-sided friendship causes hurt feelings

DEAR ABBY: I have a friend of 20-plus years I'll call "Gladys." We enjoy walking our dogs and talking about relationship issues. Sometimes it's just me counseling her. She often regales me about these wonderful times she has -- get-togethers with her other friends that I'm not invited to. 

H. Dennis Beaver: Love at first sight
Columnists

H. Dennis Beaver: Love at first sight

DENNIS BEAVER - Lawyers want to believe their clients. But exposed to the light of objectivity, when it becomes clear a client has not been truthful and there is no merit to their position, to continue unjustified, expensive litigation exposes both the attorney and client to court-imposed, costly penalties.

Dear Abby: Fiancee leaving for work drives to a tryst instead
Columnists

Dear Abby: Fiancee leaving for work drives to a tryst instead

DEAR ABBY: I am a 59-year-old man who was engaged to a 46-year-old woman. She told me she was going to leave for work on Friday, but I found out she was actually going on a vacation. She was pretending to go to work but driving to Georgia to meet a married man she met on a dating site instead.

Dear Abby: In-home camera systems don't sit well with sitter
Columnists

Dear Abby: In-home camera systems don't sit well with sitter

DEAR ABBY: I enjoy babysitting for the children of family and friends. But while I have nothing to hide, I hate how everyone seems to have inside cameras. I feel like I'm in a fishbowl, like if I let their kids veg in front of the TV or the computer, I'll be judged as lazy. I also hate having my picture taken, so the idea of being on a live feed all day is off-putting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News