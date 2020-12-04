You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Tension with sister's fiance makes holiday outlook bleak
0 comments
editor's pick
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Tension with sister's fiance makes holiday outlook bleak

  • 0

DEAR ABBY: I woke up crying this morning. The holidays are fast approaching, and many of them I spent with my younger sister "Leyla" and her family. It has been a tradition because our parents are no longer living, and my sisters live on the mainland.

Leyla's fiance doesn't care for me, so last year's celebration wasn't very fun, although I did enjoy my family. Her fiance and I have never had an argument nor have I ever said anything negative to him. He's insecure and wants Leyla to himself.

I was gone for the holidays in 2018 because I was caring for our elderly father. I hadn't been to their home for almost two years before that. During that time he had my sister all to himself. The last time I visited he wasn't nice to me. It didn't feel good.

Now, with this upcoming holiday season, I know I won't be invited to join them, which makes me sad and mad at the same time. My sister doesn't deal with life like I do. I am very family-oriented, and I would never let a man come between us. It breaks my heart knowing I won't be a part of their lives this year for the holidays. I'm 65, and Leyla is 61. We shouldn't be dealing with this kind of thing in our lives. What should I do? -- SAD ISLAND LADY

DEAR SAD: Discuss this with Leyla and find out whether you will be invited to visit this year. Many families are distancing not because of personality conflicts but because of COVID. It may be possible to see your sister via Zoom or outside her home if you arrange to stay elsewhere.

If that isn't possible, make plans with friends and/or other relatives. Many people will be celebrating Christmas and New Year's differently this year. You will not be alone in that.

DEAR ABBY: My 16-year-old son passed away unexpectedly a month ago. Because he was short for his age, he had been bullied during middle and high school. After a minor argument with my husband and me, he contacted a neighborhood kid who sold him powerful painkillers. This was, to my knowledge, the first time he did this, and I don't think he realized how devastating the effects could be. (We had previously discussed the dangers of prescription drugs, but it seems this was an impulsive decision.)

My husband and 19-year-old daughter are reeling from this tragedy, and we're all in therapy now. I need to know if you have any advice on how to grieve. I'm feeling so lost and still in shock, and I have appreciated reading your advice over the years. -- STILL IN SHOCK IN COLORADO

DEAR STILL: Please accept my deepest sympathy for the tragic loss of your beloved son. The circumstances of his death make it even more difficult to understand and cope. Fortunately, there is help and support for families who have lost a sibling or a child.

The Compassionate Friends is a group I have mentioned before in my column. Founded 50 years ago in England and incorporated in the United States in 1978, it exists to provide friendship, understanding and hope to parents who are going through the natural grieving process. To find a chapter near you, contact them online at compassionatefriends.org or by calling 877-969-0010. Please don't wait.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Gift of Christmas cookies is more curse than blessing
Columnists

Dear Abby: Gift of Christmas cookies is more curse than blessing

DEAR ABBY: Every year for the last 15 years or so, my husband's sister has sent us a huge box of homemade cookies for Christmas. My husband is from a large family, and she does this for each family. I know it involves a great deal of time and effort on her part, and she sends them via priority mail, which means an additional expense.

Dear Abby: Coin collector is blindsided by wife's sale of gold piece
Columnists

Dear Abby: Coin collector is blindsided by wife's sale of gold piece

DEAR ABBY: My wife recently came back from a gold/silver/coin merchandiser event and told me she had sold an old U.S. $5 gold piece (for probably less than it was worth). I was hurt, not only because I have a coin collection and would have been interested in knowing about and seeing the coin, but also because she didn't seem to understand how disappointed and hurt I was.

Dear Abby: Mom makes case for including longtime girlfriend in family
Columnists

Dear Abby: Mom makes case for including longtime girlfriend in family

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my husband for 38 years. Our two children are adults now. Our older son has had the same girlfriend for 11 years, but my in-laws still won't accept her because they aren't married, so they don't include her in some family functions. How can I let them know in a nice way that she is family to me? Even my husband doesn't regard her as family.

Hints from Heloise: Not so neighborly neighbors
Columnists

Hints from Heloise: Not so neighborly neighbors

Dear Heloise: With the fall comes yard maintenance: cutting trees back, mulching and raking leaves. Two of my neighbors use those blowers that blow leaves and debris out into the street, but unfortunately they don't bag the leaves and twigs. 

Dear Abby: Friends are short on sympathy after possible COVID exposure
Columnists

Dear Abby: Friends are short on sympathy after possible COVID exposure

DEAR ABBY: My husband came down with COVID and has been having a hard time getting over it. When he first started showing the symptoms, I took him to a drive-through medical clinic and got him tested for COVID. The results were negative, so a couple of days later, I carpooled with a friend to another friend's house where seven other friends had gathered.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News