You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Unguarded comment may cause break for brothers
1 comment
editor's pick
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Unguarded comment may cause break for brothers

  • 1

DEAR ABBY: I am a senior male. I understand I may have some beliefs that others find old-fashioned. However, I consciously try to be tolerant of others' feelings and beliefs. That said, my problem is with my younger brother, who is a homosexual. I have always tried to ignore that side of his life and, consequently, we have always had a good relationship. He lives in another state, so we only talk on the telephone.

A couple of months ago while we were talking, the subject of sexuality came up, and I told him I find the fact that he is gay "disgusting." I know it was a poor choice of words. I merely meant to say that I, myself, am and always have been totally heterosexual. I have never had any sexual interest in members of my own sex. I never meant my comment to be judgmental of my brother or anyone else.

I left several messages apologizing for anything I said that he found objectionable. Now, when I try to contact him, he doesn't answer my phone calls.

Abby, I miss my brother. I truly love him, and I don't want to lose all contact with him. If you have any advice for me, please give it to me. I'm desperate and can think of nothing I might be able to do to restore our relationship. Please help me. -- FEELS LIKE A FOOL IN WASHINGTON

DEAR FEELS LIKE: I have never understood why so many straight people spend so much time obsessing about what gay people might be doing behind closed doors. THAT, to me, is disgusting.

I'll be frank. After what you said to your brother, he would have to be a saint to forgive you. He is doing what emotionally healthy people do, erasing a negative influence from his life. You can continue trying to apologize by penning a heartfelt letter of apology and remorse, promising to never use those words again, and sending it to your brother. But if he continues to be unreceptive, you will have to live with it.

DEAR ABBY: I met a man online seven months ago. We hit it off right away. I checked to make sure he wasn't a "catfisher" and everything checked out. We talk on the phone at least twice a day, Facebook Messenger and video chat. He sent me a card for my birthday along with some money.

I have developed strong feelings for him, and he has told me he loves me. He has told me many times he wants to meet, but we couldn't do it because of the pandemic. He's a jewelry designer trying to get his business back up before he loses it. He's afraid to lose everything.

I don't know what to do. Should I keep waiting or just stay friends with him? We really care about each other, but circumstances prevent us from meeting. -- BROKENHEARTED IN NEW YORK

DEAR BROKENHEARTED: Because "circumstances" prevent you from meeting this man in person, try HARD to regain your balance and stay friends. Although you think you know him, until you finally meet in person, you really don't. Even if you confirmed he works in jewelry design, he may still be hiding something from you. Often when a significant other keeps making excuses not to meet, there's a good reason for it and not always what you want to hear.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

H. Dennis Beaver: The wrong way to achieve wealth
Columnists

H. Dennis Beaver: The wrong way to achieve wealth

  • Updated

H. Dennis Beaver: “Mr. Beaver, I am finally starting to earn real money in my medical practice but don’t know the first thing about investing. I need concrete advice on handling money, building wealth, but don’t want to become a slave to money."

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend
Columnists

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend

DEAR ABBY: I'm a young wife. I married after three months of dating my military husband. He was previously in an on-again/off-again relationship that lasted about eight years, during which she had a baby with another man, etc. I believe my husband is still in love with her. After constantly asking him, he says he just wishes her well and he doesn't have any romantic feelings. I'm not sure what to do, and I just keep overthinking it. Any thoughts? -- HATES HUSBAND'S HISTORY

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation
Columnists

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for six mostly blissful years, but recently, some of his fantasies have started to worry me. About six months ago, he told me he had an attraction to women with amputations. Naturally, I was confused. I didn't even know that was a "thing," but I accepted it, even though I thought it was odd.

Gene Lyons: Welcome to the storm
Columnists

Gene Lyons: Welcome to the storm

Guest Commentary - Am I the only one who feels like I'm living in an old-fashioned monster movie, with mobs of chanting peasants bearing pitchforks and torches as they march upon on a dark, foreboding castle? Or am I just spending too much time watching TV news and reading about politics online?

Kevin G. Walthers: Don’t let fear divide us
Columnists

Kevin G. Walthers: Don’t let fear divide us

  • Updated

GUEST COMMENTARY The voices speaking out against AAPI-focused violence must be more than those who are personally affected. The Central Coast is a welcoming place and we should all speak up on behalf of our AAPI friends and colleagues.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News