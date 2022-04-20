My wife and I moved to this area about 15 years ago and promptly started killing our lawn. We are both biologists and wanted to create a yard that was “more natural” and had native plants that we found interesting. Our approach was a bit extreme and is definitely not the right path for everyone, but almost every yard has room for “a bit of nature”.
Transforming your yard has a number of benefits including reducing your water bill, decreasing the area that needs to be mowed, increasing the complexity of your yard, adding a free bird feeder or three, and having interesting flowers for part of the year.
As Earth Day approaches Friday, April 22, consider choosing that corner of your yard – you know the one that just doesn’t seem to be doing well or has too many weeds – cap the sprinkler and cover it with a dark plastic sheet for the next two or three months (ideally over summer), it will be ready for planting some native plants in the fall or early winter.
Your choice of native plants is very broad since there are plants that do well in full sun to heavy shade and everything in between. The size, shape, and colors are very diverse also and there are some that can be encouraged to climb walls, fences, or into trees.
If you like certain types of birds, the plantings can be geared toward hummingbirds, goldfinches, sparrows, or even bees. Be careful not to “over plant” where larger shrubs crowd out each other and all the herbaceous flowers and encroach on the walkways … unless you enjoy bonsai-ing your garden.
To keep the rest of the lawn out, edge the new area with rocks, blocks, plastic edging, or whatever strikes your fancy. In the dead lawn, you can cut holes for the new plants, add some fertilizer and better soil, and water heavily during planting.
Leaving a small gap around the installed plants you can cover the dead lawn with a thick layer of mulch (about 3-4 inches) and forget about it. You can even sprinkle poppy seeds on top of the mulch in the fall and let the rain do its work. The capped sprinkler can be traded out for a set of drip emitters to make watering spot specific and automatic. Adding a couple larger rocks or logs can also create some habitat for lizards.
Over the next few months, the lawn may try to regrow from some of the surviving roots – just pull out the new starts and eventually you’ll win. The natives will start to thrive but may need some extra water now and again as their roots develop.
Ideally, you will also start to see some of the local birds checking out the new area. As the plants develop more, they will shade out any of the grass that is trying to reclaim the corner and to be honest, at this point, who cares unless they get big enough to see. That corner is now a low-maintenance area that is now creating habitat for other critters and is far more interesting than a patch of so-so grass.
Since everyone’s yard, needs and wants are different, you should talk to someone who has experience with native plants and gardening in general to ensure you meet your goals. Some native plants will need periodic watering to get established and others will do well with seasonal trimming. The possibilities are near endless on the path to creating a bit of nature.