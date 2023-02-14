Enjoy the warm days of February, but keep your coat handy.

I always think of February as being kind of a transition month, when the cold days of winter start to give way to warm afternoons accompanied by early blooming fruit trees.

I noticed several pear trees blooming near the post office in Los Alamos a week or so ago. A few California poppies are showing off their orange blossoms along some of the green hillsides in the vineyard.

I thought to myself, a little early to see poppies out, I hope our grape buds stayed closed up for at least a few more weeks.

As I recall there are just as many nice warm days in February as there are cold rainy days leading into the month of March, which can be cold, wet and windy.

Remember a few years ago we had a “miracle” March as far as rainfall went. Time will tell where we end up this season, at least we received bountiful, early rains.

I remember my grandfather Sam always saying, the weather will change and begin to warm up around Feb. 22, we will wait and see.

Last week I found myself driving to Sacramento once again to attend a two-day State Farm Bureau Board meeting. I left Los Alamos around 2:30 in the afternoon giving me time to get caught up in the office and line out activities in the vineyard for the upcoming week.

Leaving at that time allowed the commuter traffic to thin out a little bit between Stockton and Sacramento.

On this trip I noticed a buildup of Russian thistle, commonly known as tumble weeds taking over fields that are no longer farmed due to the lack of irrigation water.

I couldn’t help but think that when the windy days of March arrive, many of those tumble weeds will make their way onto I-5, creating challenges for drivers.

Maybe Caltrans and the State have a plan to burn or shred them soon. I did see quite a few bands of sheep grazing in some of those abandoned farming fields, they seemed to be tumbleweed free.

The state Farm Bureau board helps direct California’s largest farm organization, comprised of 53 county farm bureaus currently representing nearly 92,000 farm families and individual members in 56 counties up and down the state.

The California Farm Bureau strives to protect California’s diverse farming and ranching legacy, hopefully enabling our entire agricultural community to meet todays many challenges while continuing to thrive.

It is an honor to serve with farmers and ranchers from up and down the state who volunteer their time to an organization that protects and continues to advocate for the future of life for all California farmers and ranchers.

I left Sacramento last Thursday morning around 5 a.m., again to beat the commuter traffic between Sacramento and Stockton, which I did. I always feel better when I get past the city of Lathrop, which is at the intersection of I-5 and the 120 freeway, and seems to be always busy.

Hwy. 101 can be busy and congested closer to home as well, especially as more folks move into our area.

Enjoy the warm days of February, but keep your coat handy.