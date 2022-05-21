Your guest commentary by a former Santa Maria High School teacher was revealing. In my opinion, he made several statements that reflect a racism bordering on extreme bias directed at White people in general and White Republicans specifically.
Some of the supposed questions that he would pose to his students obviously had basis in an anti-White racism. Asking the questions in the form he proposed would result in his students concluding that anyone who was White and involved in, or supporting, the demonstration on Jan. 6 was automatically racist.
Several of these questions specifically mention that the lawmakers who refused to testify to the Jan. 6 committee were White by race. And in the question stating the White lawmakers were making “excuses” for not showing up at the Jan. 6 committee hearings, we see the typical bias and racist basis of liberal thinking.
The writer purposely implies, by the wording of this question and others, that the lawmakers' positions were not based on principle but on shallow positions for which there was no defense except that they must be racist. He also implies, by these questions, that these lawmakers are racist simply because they are White by race.
This blatant bias and twisting of the truth on the part of this teacher, and others on the left, should be frightening to reasonable people. Typical of most of the positions of many Democrats on social issues, his teaching, using questions like these, only serves to divide our country and foster more hate.
These supposed questions also mask the truth that many, many conservative Republicans are not racist, not White, not biased and not ignorant. Many Republican leaders, in fact, are every bit as intelligent, educated, and fair-minded as any Democrat. And, in my opinion, many of these Republican leaders have infinitely more common sense.
This letter by a former teacher also justifies the growing concern by the general public about just what is being taught, and how it is being taught, in our public schools. In many ways, there is viable suspicion that critical race theory is nothing more than the justification of a hate-White curriculum.
I am a former high school teacher myself, and one of the classes I taught was debate. It is one of the best classes in which to introduce students to political philosophy. My students were required to study and know the positions of both sides of an issue, using conservative and liberal sources, and be ready to attack or defend a position on a moment’s notice.
To do that, they had to study the political position thoroughly enough that it was obvious to the judges they knew what they were talking about. They even had to take positive positions on issues they really didn’t believe in. As opposed to this teacher’s method, it produced a fair-minded student who knew how to intelligently approach a position on any issue. I let the students make up their own mind about political or social issues. Hopefully, however, in requiring them to study both sides of a particular issue, the position they took was an informed one.
Many on the left seem to avoid this approach, especially in our educational system. This teacher obviously wanted to support his pre-conceived political position and, I suppose, in the name of critical thinking, he would certainly ask the questions.
My objection is that he would word them in such a way as a student could only conclude that the position on the left was the right one. This is not teaching; it is a subtle form of political brainwashing. The last thing this method teaches is critical thinking.
I am White and conservative, and so I suspect I will be automatically called racist by many on the left. But consider this: my wife of over 50 years is a descendant of a slave, and although slavery was horrible, we are very proud of her Black heritage. I am also the proud father-in-law of a beautiful Black woman who is one of the most wonderful people in the world.
The shooting in the Black community in New York state recently was absolutely terrible and we feel and pray deeply for the victims and their families. People of all races and opinions should be able to live in America without the fear of insane extremists living among us.
Not all Republican conservatives are racist. My impression is that there are about as many racist Republicans as there are anti-White, racist Democrats. This racism does exist and we should confront it, but none of it should have a place in America, in any form.
In my opinion, extremism on both sides is the most dangerous threat to the peace of our country.