Get ready to make a difference at the Santa Maria Philharmonic's Garden Party | Guest Commentary

If you're looking to make a difference in our community, there's no better way to do it than by supporting the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society's Garden Party Gala Fundraiser.

This annual event is the highlight of the Society's fundraising efforts, and a highlight of the Santa Maria Spring social calendar, bringing together philanthropists, music lovers, and community members alike to enjoy an afternoon of music and to raise funds for the SM Phil’s programs.

From supporting young musicians through scholarships and grants to bringing world-class classical music performances to the Santa Maria Valley, the Society's impact is truly remarkable.

And with your support, we can ensure that this impact continues for years to come. Mark your calendars for Sunday May 21, 2 to 5 p.m. and get ready to make a difference at the SM Phil’s Garden Party!

The Garden Party has quickly become a community favorite, and this year's event promises to be no exception. The afternoon will be set against the gorgeous blooms on the grounds of the historical Santa Maria Inn, which after the copious rain this year are just exquisite.

The soiree will feature hearty gourmet appetizers, wine, a raffle and live auction for staycations, special opportunities, and more. And of course, there will be a lively concert by Santa Maria Philharmonics’ own Brass Quintet.

Tickets can be purchased through the society's website, SMPHILHARMONIC.org

By purchasing a ticket to the event, you are supporting the society's programs and initiatives and helping to ensure that classical music continues to thrive in the Santa Maria Valley.

After two years of lockdown, when no gatherings were possible, the SM Phil’s Garden Party Gala Fundraiser in 2022 was a tremendous success. One of the most significant success stories of the Garden Party is the impact that it has had on young musicians.

Through scholarship and recital programs made possible by grants and fundraising events such as the Garden Party, the society is able to showcase and support the education and career development of many talented young musicians.

The SM Phil’s most recent spotlight for young musicians in the region was the debut performance of pianist Suri Kim at our final season concert, Elegance and Mastery, in April.

In early July, the community is welcome to join us in celebrating Andy Chen, another young talent in our free Music at the Library Series in conjunction with the Santa Maria Public Library.

In addition to supporting young musicians, the Garden Party Gala Fundraiser has also raised funds to support the society's world-class classical music performances in our Valley, providing an opportunity for the entire community to experience the beauty and power of classical music.

Our free family concert, Fly Me To The Moon in March, was beyond rewarding, with nearly 2,000 lives touched by the grace and power of classical music set in a fun, interactive, fresh, and dynamic way. And of course, our four season concerts of the year just concluded with staggering success.

Kudos to all of our talented musicians for their soul-searching performances ranging from Bach to Shostakovich this year. We will bring back all this and more next season, to be announced this summer.

There are many ways to get involved and make a difference with the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society. One of the easiest is to attend the Garden Party Gala Fundraiser.

By purchasing a ticket and attending the event, you are supporting the society's programs and initiatives and helping to ensure that classical music continues to thrive in the Santa Maria Valley, while enjoying an afternoon of wonderful music, food, drink, and friends.