Originally hailing from Huntington Beach, Garret Matsuura has been a Central Coast resident since 1994. He's actively involved with non-profit and philanthropic organizations like Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County, Central Coast Masonic Lodge #237, Friends of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad, the Rage Youth Hockey Program, and the Guadalupe Visual and Performing Arts Center. He was part-time faculty member with Allan Hancock College in the Fine Arts department from 2018-22 and is a resident of Guadalupe with his wife and kids.