H. Dennis Beaver: Disability insurance companies avoiding payments owed

There are people across the country reading today’s story who have a large presence on Facebook and other social media putting them at risk of losing thousands of dollars yearly, as you will see in a moment.

But first, let me tell you about “Andy,” whose story is an example of “The big print giveth and the fine print taketh away.”

“Many years ago I obtained group disability insurance for the employees of my roofing company. The policy says that insurance will replace lost income if an employee became disabled and was unable to do their customary job.

“Andy had a stroke at home, leaving him partially paralyzed, with severe balance and speech problems. He tires quickly, has no stamina, even now, two years since his stroke. He has been receiving disability insurance benefits all this time.

“While he can’t climb up on roofs, occasionally he hangs-out in our office, chatting with staff and customers. He is not paid for this - he just loves being around people. It is therapy to combat depression. His wife drives him here, but he can only spend a couple of hours before visibly becoming fatigued. He simply can’t work.

“About a week ago the insurance company sent a letter with a link to a video of Andy at our office, talking with customers. The letter stated, “As it is clear he is able to work and is dealing with your customers, disability benefits are ending immediately.”

“Mr. Beaver, this is so wrong! Andy can’t work! What can we do? Thanks for your guidance, Jeff.”