H. Dennis Beaver: Loose lips sink ships and can damage your company’s reputation

During WWII, in an effort to encourage the nation – and our soldiers – to be careful about what they said concerning military operations because enemies could be listening, posters showing a sinking ship with the caption, Loose Lips Sink Ships were put up all over the country.
“Today”, observes employment law attorney, Southern California-based Jay Rosenlieb, “the modern version is Loose Tweets Sink Fleets and is equally applicable to business organizations.
“Employees have the ability to do great damage to their employer’s business reputation if contacted by members of the media. What they say or do can influence the conclusions a journalist will reach - and write. For that reason it is critical to have a media policy in place and educate all employees on how to respond when contacted by members of the press.”
A certain California auto dealership would soon discover the truth of that statement.
There is a Problem with my Auto Purchase Contract
“I have a problem with the dealership I bought a car from,” Trevor, explained. “One of the contracts – there were two -- listed a number of things I did not want and so they were scratched out and initialed.
“But apparently the corrected version was not sent into the financial branch of the manufacturer. I have been billed incorrectly, refused to pay, and the financial people at corporate will not help. They tell me to go back to the dealer, but the dealer’s finance manager just hangs up on me and my wife when we try to get him to adjust the billing. So now, I have been warned that my credit will be affected.”
At that time, I set up a three-way conference call with Trevor, the finance manager and myself. I told him that I write a syndicated consumer and legal advice newspaper column, explained what I understood the problem to be, and asked him to grab the contracts and go over what they show.
He hemmed and hawed, replying in a tone of voice that meant it would be a cold day in Hell before we would be reviewing those contracts; “I’m busy and the contracts are in a filing cabinet,” he flippantly said.
My reply? “Trevor needs your help. Won’t you please go get the contracts? We will wait.”
He hung up.
Now, for a moment, just imagine yourself in my shoes. At that point, what would you think? What would you do?
“I think that almost anyone would consider the devious behavior of the finance manager – refusing to help and hanging up on you two – to be what we call in law an adoptive admission; ‘Trevor is correct and I’ve got something to hide,’ Rosenlieb commented, adding:
“And at that point I would try to reach the dealership’s management and if that was not possible, I would contact the manufacturer.”
Effort to Reach Management
I tried to reach the dealership’s owner without success, their receptionist refusing to let me leave a voice mail even when informed this was a very serious matter. She insisted on a hand-written message which he received three days later!
I phoned the manufacturer’s media relations department, explained why I was calling – that this appeared very serious to me -- and asked them to look into this for my reader. This resulted in a flurry of calls to the owner and remedial steps were underway at the time this story was written.
It also resulted in a great deal of embarrassment.
All of this was avoidable.
What Your Media Policy Should Contain
“Organizations need to establish a media policy and designated media contact,” Rosenlieb points out. “This will help to avoid incorrect, potentially damaging information from being released. I recommend scheduling meetings with all employees and explaining how they should respond to questions from radio, television, newspaper or magazine journalists.”
He outlined these steps to follow when any employee receives an inquiry from a news organization:
1 - Please refer all calls or actual visits from any journalist to our media relations department. With smaller companies, be sure to have more than one person designated to take these calls.
2 - It is essential to be polite and state, “Let me refer you to our designated media person. Here is the phone number, and please give me yours and I will pass it along to be sure you are contacted.”
3 - Instruct all employees that under no circumstances are they to make statements to the media. Stress that no matter how tempting it might be, refer all matters and do not take things into your own hands.
Rosenlieb concluded our discussion with this cautionary note:
“If you aren’t polite and hang up on a journalist, you look guilty!”
Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@gmail.com. And be sure to visit dennisbeaver.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!