It’s been a challenging wine grape harvest so far this year, first we went through a 10-day heat spell which was followed by a tropical rainstorm that brought between 7 hundredths to 1.5 inches of rain depending on your location.
Thankfully we had some warm breezy days after the rain and our grapes dried out quickly with little or no damage depending on the ripeness of the fruit. If all goes well we should be done with harvest the first week of October, thanks to a compressed harvest window that had us picking several different varieties at the same time.
Right in the middle of harvest my I Phone 7 decided it could not be updated any longer and stopped working. Our daughter Kathleen fooled around with it for most of a day before giving up on it, even the Apple folks gave up and I ordered a new company phone which took two days to arrive. Which isn’t bad, except not having a cell phone to schedule loads, crews and trucks during harvest was certainly not ideal.
The annoying thing about losing my phone was that it was working just fine, I guess Apple and Verizon decided it was time for me to buy a new one.
The third Tuesday of the month is also when we hold our regularly scheduled San Antonio Basin Water District meeting which thankfully is held via Zoom at 1 p.m., followed by our county farm bureau Zoom meeting at 3 p.m., and then an in-person GSA board meeting held in person at 6 p.m. in Los Alamos.
I made it back to the vineyard to catch up with the harvesting crews by 8 p.m. The next day I participated via Zoom in our California State Farm Bureau meeting held in Sacramento which lasted most of the day, giving me a little time to get our crews started around 5:30 in the afternoon. Luckily harvest was going smoothly, and I was able to make time for those meetings.
I did not make it down to the Los Alamos Old Days celebration this year, but Kathleen, mom and I did make it down to Solvang the week before, where we attended Mass at the Old Mission and then walked over to enjoy an Aebelskive, and Danish sausage breakfast, as Danish Days was wrapping up on Sunday.
We were able to catch up with many of our friends from Solvang that were dressed in the Danish outfits either on the cooking line or manning booths downtown.
We were not able to make it down to Solvang on Saturday as I had to drive over to Fresno to pick up some shotgun shells I ordered online. My original plan was to have Clayton pick them up as the sporting goods store was close to Fresno State. Well thanks to ever tougher sometimes non-sensical, regulations, since I ordered and paid for them, I had to pick them up in person.
So, I left early Saturday morning and headed for Fresno. An easy trip, I met Clayton who was getting over a bout with the flu around 9:30. After picking up the shotgun shells and buying some Fresno State wine at the Farm Market we caught back up and had lunch. After a quick visit I headed for home. It's been a busy couple of weeks.