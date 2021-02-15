You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hints from Heloise: Beware lending scams
0 comments
editor's pick
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Beware lending scams

  • 0
Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Today's Sound Off is about lending companies:

Dear Heloise: I work in a major financial institution, and we have come up against scam lenders hoping to take advantage of people in these lean economic times. Many people are looking for help from financial lenders, but please advise your readers to do their homework first. There are some red flags that should alert people that the company they are dealing with is not on the level.

-- If you are pressured in any way to give false information or to sign a document you haven't read or they want you to sign a blank form, walk away.

-- If they refuse to give you copies of any of the documents you've signed.

-- If they want you to apply for a larger loan amount than you want.

Should you happen to have problems with a lender, contact your local Better Business Bureau and state Attorney General's office to file a complaint. Always do business with a bank, credit union or loan company you know to have a good reputation. -- Harold F., Detroit

FAST FACTS

Additional uses for plastic gripping shelf liners:

-- Use under a pet dish.

-- On the bathtub bottom when bathing a pet.

-- Wrap the top of a hanger for tops with thin straps.

-- Bottom of a chair leg.

LEARNING TO READ

Dear Heloise: I've taught first- and second-graders for several years. I've found that if parents or grandparents teach their children to read simple words before kindergarten, they have a step up on the educational ladder. Learning to sound out words can be as easy as starting with the Sunday funny papers or children's books. Simple math, such as addition and subtraction, can be taught at home, too, by having children use a piggy bank to count the money they have. Education really does start in the home. -- Martha O., Newport, R.I.

TULIPS

Dear Heloise: My grandmother was from Holland, and she told me that if I want to keep tulips from bending over in a vase of water, to put two pennies in the bottom of the vase and the tulips will stay straight. The water should be changed once a day, and as soon as you get the tulips home, cut about 1/2 an inch off of the bottom before placing them in the vase. -- Cindy T., Eagan, Minn.

PHONE LIST

Dear Heloise: When my father died my mother was so traumatized by his saddening passing that she forgot phone numbers to let people know she needed help. This taught my sisters and I a lesson. We now keep up-to-date phone numbers taped to the desk, by the phone in the den and one on the wall by the kitchen phones. Not just emergency numbers, but numbers of family members who would need to know immediately if there was a problem. -- Janet N., Bridgeport, W.Va.

Janet, that's a very good idea. Sometimes in a crisis people get confused or, as you say, are so traumatized that they have trouble remembering what to do. -- Heloise

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kevin Merrill: Memories of the Gilded Age celebrate the rain
Columnists

Kevin Merrill: Memories of the Gilded Age celebrate the rain

ON THE FARM I remember my mom telling me that a few times it would be raining when they got together on the second floor of the adobe on Alamo Pintado where they could hear the rain coming down. I like to think that they were not only celebrating the rain, but a way of life that will slip away from us if we let it.

Dear Abby: Student has trouble getting homework help from mom
Columnists

Dear Abby: Student has trouble getting homework help from mom

DEAR ABBY: My mom is mad at me. I have been a little bad, but I always do the dishes, sweep, clear the table and take out the trash. Every day when school is finished, I wait for Mom to get off work so she can help me with my homework, but when I do, she gets upset, mad and frustrated and stops talking to me. She tells me to do it myself, but I don't know how to do some. She says I'm smart, but I don't know if I am. Please help me because I want my mom happy. -- STUCK STUDENT IN NORTH CAROLINA

Dear Abby: Daily chats end when friend is blocked without warning
Columnists

Dear Abby: Daily chats end when friend is blocked without warning

DEAR ABBY: I had a friend I would talk to every day while I was doing my deliveries for work. We had anywhere between six and 25 conversations a day. For months it was never an issue. All of a sudden, I got blocked on her social media, and her boyfriend (my husband's good friend) sent me a message telling me to leave her alone! I felt blindsided since it was out of the blue with no warning or any discussion between her and me about the amount of time we were talking.

Dear Abby: Neighbors' one-sided friendship causes hurt feelings
Columnists

Dear Abby: Neighbors' one-sided friendship causes hurt feelings

DEAR ABBY: I have a friend of 20-plus years I'll call "Gladys." We enjoy walking our dogs and talking about relationship issues. Sometimes it's just me counseling her. She often regales me about these wonderful times she has -- get-togethers with her other friends that I'm not invited to. 

Dear Abby: Assistant works way up only to be sidelined by boss
Columnists

Dear Abby: Assistant works way up only to be sidelined by boss

DEAR ABBY: When my boss hired me as an assistant four years ago, she specifically told me my job was to do whatever the person above me wants. I wasn't allowed to communicate with anyone on the job other than the lady above me. Even though it was tough to watch my supervisor make so many bad decisions and get away with it, I did what was required of me.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News