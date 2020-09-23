You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hints from Heloise: Bread ends
0 comments
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Bread ends

  • 0
Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: I take the ends of a loaf of bread and put them in a freezer bag then pop them into the freezer. When I have enough, I make bread pudding that is simply delicious. Some people throw the ends out, some feed them to the birds, but bread pudding is a great way to use all the bread in a loaf. -- Colleen in Minnesota

ITALIAN CHICKEN

Dear Heloise: In a couple of months my son will be here to visit us, and I want to make your Italian Chicken recipe for him. The last time I made it, both he and my husband raved about the flavor and tenderness of the chicken. It was easy and quick to make and a big hit with my boys. However, I lost the recipe. Would you reprint it for me? -- Susan W. in Delaware.

Susan, my husband loves this recipe as well, so here it is for your boys. You'll need:

1 chicken, cut up or equivalent in parts

1 (8 ounce) bottle non-fat (or regular) Italian salad dressing

1 medium onion, peeled and sliced

4 medium potatoes, sliced (peeled or not) into bite size pieces.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Spray a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place the chicken in the casserole dish and cover with the Italian dressing. Top with the onion and potatoes. Bake for about 1 hour or until done.

If this recipe sounds good and easy to make, then you'll love my other recipes in my pamphlet "Heloise's All-Time Favorite Recipes." To get a copy of my six-page pamphlet, visit www.Heloise.com or send $5, along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Recipes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX. 78279-5001. Serve this dish with a tossed salad for a delicious and nutritious meal. -- Heloise

PUT "ZIP" INTO SPINACH

Dear Heloise: I like vegetables, but sometimes I find they're a little boring. My mother-in-law showed me how to put a little extra "zip" into plain spinach by adding fresh lemon juice on top. This also tastes great on fried zucchini strips or on my salads. It picks up the flavor and adds vitamin C to the meal. -- Hailey D. in West Virginia

Hailey, lemon is a healthier choice than other calorie-heavy dressings. -- Heloise

A BETTER MEATLOAF

Dear Readers: Beans make a better meatloaf filler and are healthier than crackers, bread or oatmeal. Add a cup of canned black or pinto beans to your regular meatloaf recipe. Beans add vitamins, fiber, protein and a nice flavor. -- Heloise

SOGGY MEATLOAF

Dear Heloise: I found that when I make a meatloaf, if I put two slices of bread on the bottom of the pan first, under my meatloaf, it doesn't get soggy from cooking in the drippings. The end result is a healthy and delicious meatloaf. It also makes cleanup easier. -- Peggy in Missouri

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: A pillar of the community is less admired at home
Columnists

Dear Abby: A pillar of the community is less admired at home

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 14 years to a man a lot of people in our town think has no flaws. He helps a lot of people, and he is also a pastor, but he ignores me and takes me for granted, personally, emotionally and sexually. He'd rather watch TV until he falls asleep on the couch.

Kevin Walthers: The faces behind the asterisks
Columnists

Kevin Walthers: The faces behind the asterisks

  • Updated

GUEST COMMENTARY The educational opportunity we provide at Allan Hancock College is critical to the future of our community and we won’t let the pandemic prevent us from fulfilling our mission. The faculty, staff, administrators, and student leaders at Allan Hancock College are committed to ensuring that we look past the asterisk to see the face of every student who needs additional support to stay on track to completion.

Dear Abby: Disruptive cousin unwelcome during family visit
Columnists

Dear Abby: Disruptive cousin unwelcome during family visit

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I and our children moved across the country away from our families three years ago. My 9-year-old daughter is extremely close to my mom and sister. Mom wants to take a road trip and spend a week with us. We are all excited, since we haven't seen them in a year. However, she wants to bring along my grandma and my younger cousin, who is 12.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News