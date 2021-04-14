You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hints from Heloise: Chicken idea
0 comments
editor's pick
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Chicken idea

  • 0
Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: The special roasting pans for chicken that hold the chicken upright are a bit expensive. Instead, I use a simple fluted cake pan. I use a cooking spray inside the pan then set the chicken upright in the pan with the open center piece inside the chicken to hold it up. The juices collect in the ring and the chicken roasts evenly and is very tender -- Rosemary W., Grimes, Iowa

QUICK APPETIZER

Dear Heloise: So many times I find I need a quick appetizer when company drops by. I always have cream cheese on hand, and what I do is crush some nuts very fine and press the cream cheese into these chopped nuts. Then I take a flavored oil and lightly drizzle some over the cream cheese/nut combination. Serve with crackers; it makes a quick treat for guests. -- Gloria Y., Hooper, Utah

CAKE FOR KIDS

Dear Heloise: My grandbabies love it when I have a cake waiting for them when they come for a visit. I think their favorite one was a strawberry gelatin cake, but I have lost the recipe. It was simple to make, as I remember, and it was a real hit with my little ones. Would you reprint that recipe for all of us who love to spoil our grandchildren? -- Joan C., Mesa, Ariz.

Joan, of course I will. And here it is:

Strawberry Gelatin Cake

1 box white cake mix

1 box strawberry gelatin

1/2 cup oil

1/2 cup water

1 box frozen strawberries

4 eggs

Mix the cake mix and the gelatin together well. Add oil, water and eggs and heat until smooth. Add half of the strawberries and juice (keep the rest for icing).

Bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour or so. This makes three round layers.

Icing

1 box powdered sugar

1 stick butter/margarine

1/2 box of strawberries (from above)

Mix well and spread on cooled cake.

Are you looking for a recipe your friends and family will all enjoy every time they come to visit? Then you'll need my pamphlet "Heloise's Cake Recipes." It's so easy to get a copy. Just go to www.Heloise.com, or send $3, along with a stamped (75 cents), self-addressed envelope to: Cake, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. -- Heloise

POTATO SALAD SECRET

Dear Heloise: My neighbor, who is an outstanding cook, taught me a little secret when making potato salad. After dicing the potatoes into cubes and cooking them, she ran them under cold water to cool them off. After that she squeezed lemon juice over the potatoes, not a lot, but just enough to add some flavor. She made the best potato salad I've ever eaten. Lots of flavor! -- Mary Jane J., Maui, Hawaii

SPATULA SERVICE

Dear Heloise: I used to use a spoon to stir pots of chili, spaghetti and soups. Not anymore. My sister-in-law always used a spatula, and it works much better. It can get foods out of corners and seems to be better at getting everything mixed together and evening out the various flavors. -- Jack R., Durango, Colo.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

H. Dennis Beaver: The wrong way to achieve wealth
Columnists

H. Dennis Beaver: The wrong way to achieve wealth

  • Updated

H. Dennis Beaver: “Mr. Beaver, I am finally starting to earn real money in my medical practice but don’t know the first thing about investing. I need concrete advice on handling money, building wealth, but don’t want to become a slave to money."

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend
Columnists

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend

DEAR ABBY: I'm a young wife. I married after three months of dating my military husband. He was previously in an on-again/off-again relationship that lasted about eight years, during which she had a baby with another man, etc. I believe my husband is still in love with her. After constantly asking him, he says he just wishes her well and he doesn't have any romantic feelings. I'm not sure what to do, and I just keep overthinking it. Any thoughts? -- HATES HUSBAND'S HISTORY

Dear Abby: Pregnancy changes dynamic of women's friendship
Columnists

Dear Abby: Pregnancy changes dynamic of women's friendship

DEAR ABBY: I'm in my late 20s, married and happily child-free. My best friend recently became pregnant, and I am having a hard time with it. I don't enjoy children, and it feels like I am losing my best friend. All she wants to talk about is the baby. I've tried hinting that I'll be here when she and her husband need a break from being "Mom and Dad," but she continues to talk on and on about the all-consuming baby.

Dear Abby: Man's tattoos draw fire from disapproving wife
Columnists

Dear Abby: Man's tattoos draw fire from disapproving wife

DEAR ABBY: My tattoos are destroying my marriage, and I just don't understand why. I'm a 56-year-old elementary art teacher and the father of three grown children. Since I was young, I have loved the artistic expression of tattoos, and I ALWAYS envisioned having them, lots of them.

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation
Columnists

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for six mostly blissful years, but recently, some of his fantasies have started to worry me. About six months ago, he told me he had an attraction to women with amputations. Naturally, I was confused. I didn't even know that was a "thing," but I accepted it, even though I thought it was odd.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News