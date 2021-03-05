You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hints from Heloise: Don't advertise your life
0 comments
editor's pick
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Don't advertise your life

  • 0
Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: I see cars everywhere with stickers on them and various decals, showing their support for their hobbies, pets and kids, even putting their name on their license plates. They advertise their lives to the world. It's a huge mistake, and here's why. First, they let the world know they will be gone on weekends to go hunting or crosscountry bike racing. A thief can take down your license number, find out where you live and ransack your house. Hunters often have more than one gun, maybe some expensive fishing equipment too. A thief would love to have your toys.

It's much safer to keep these pieces of information private. Don't let a thief know that you might be taking dance classes, have a new baby, bought a puppy or anything else about your life. Stay private; stay safe. -- Greg A., Henderson, Tenn.

EMERGENCY KITS

Dear Heloise: With climate change affecting all of us, it's a safe bet that many of us in this country need to prepare an emergency kit in case of a sudden change in weather. The following might be of help to people who are unsure of what to put away for an emergency:

-- At least two or three flashlights along with additional batteries for each flashlight.

-- Extra blankets and maybe inflatable pillows.

-- A small first aid kit.

-- A dozen large, food-safe containers that you can fill with water if needed. Leave them empty until you know a weather-related emergency is coming your way.

-- Freeze-dried foods or fresher items such as fruit cups, bread, cheese, cookies, power bars and canned drinks. The fresher foods are added at the last moment to maintain freshness.

-- Battery-powered candles or lanterns and matches or a lighter.

-- Plastic sheeting, a few towels, a bar of soap, duct tape and, if you can, a camp stove.

I'm sure other people have suggestions for their area, but put this aside in a closet or garage you have easy access to. It may save your life someday. --John B., Gorham, Maine

ICE-CREAM TUBS

Dear Heloise: I love doing crafts, and so many of the things I do involve tiny stones, thin wires or just very small objects, which I kept losing. Finally one day I took a large ice-cream tub, painted it a bright color and labeled it "tiny things." Then I put all my small items in there. It worked so well that I used four more ice-cream tubs for things like lace, loose ribbons, etc.

My daughter is in college, and she uses one to tote toiletries back and forth to the bathroom. -- Viola W., Earl Park, Ind.

COAT RACK

Dear Heloise: Got an old coat rack? I did and nearly tossed it out. I put it in my laundry room and thought I'd take it out when the city picks up bulk items. Before I knew it, I began to hang my mop, duster, broom and more on the hooks on the coat rack. It was the perfect storage solution! -- Carrie F., Mansfield, Ohio

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Mom's spiritual plans collide with daughter's wedding date
Columnists

Dear Abby: Mom's spiritual plans collide with daughter's wedding date

DEAR ABBY: My mother has become very "spiritual" over the last eight years or so. Recently, it has become all-consuming and on the verge of becoming detrimental. She often refers to her "guides" (she says they are feelings, but I think she's getting brainwashed by human "guides" online), who have convinced her to withdraw thousands of dollars from her bank before the second wave of COVID-19 hits.

Dear Abby: Man's bisexual past gnaws at woman's sense of trust
Columnists

Dear Abby: Man's bisexual past gnaws at woman's sense of trust

DEAR ABBY: I am a 49-year-old woman who has been in a romantic relationship with a good, caring man for two years. We live together, and he shows me all the time how much he loves me. We have amazing chemistry and are very affectionate. We enjoy spending time together, especially outdoors.

Dear Abby: Two-year relationship off more often than on
Columnists

Dear Abby: Two-year relationship off more often than on

DEAR ABBY: I have been on and off with a man for two years. In all this time, he has never spent a holiday or Valentine's Day with me, or introduced me to his family or friends. He told me to stay in the bathroom at his office when his friends showed up unexpectedly. When I objected, he said, "It's only for 20 minutes." I was horrified.

H. Dennis Beavr: Do you have what it takes to become a lawyer?
Columnists

H. Dennis Beavr: Do you have what it takes to become a lawyer?

  • Updated

H. Dennis Beaver: If you are in college and about to apply to law school, or have been out in the working world, tired of your job, and considering a legal career, today’s story could help save you from a bad decision, “As there is so much about the law that people just don’t know,” says Los Angeles-based attorney Nicole Kuklok-Waldman.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News