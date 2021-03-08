You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hints from Heloise: Kind neighbors
0 comments
editor's pick
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Kind neighbors

  • 0
Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Today's Sound On is about the kindness of people:

Dear Heloise: Recently we had a nasty snowstorm that seemed to paralyze many places here in the southwestern United States. Pipes froze, power was out for nearly three days and people were unprepared for snow and ice.

It's amazing how neighborhoods banded together to help one another. We had people who went to the homes of elderly folks to make sure they had enough to eat, to see if they were OK and see if there was anything they needed. People shared what they had with neighbors who needed a flashlight, batteries, food or, in some cases, shelter. Those of us who had a fireplace were willing to take in those who needed warmth.

I know the world can be a very cold place sometimes, but in a crisis, it warms my heart to know I can count on the kindness of my neighbors and friends. We may not be a perfect country, but in a crisis we work together and, in doing so, we strengthen our unity and become a better country. -- Shirley N., Helotes, Texas

FAST FACTS

Here are some additional uses for those silica gel packets:

-- Place in a mailbox to ward off dampness.

-- In a camera bag.

-- In a shop drawer where you keep nails, bolts, etc.

-- In plastic bags where you store winter clothing and blankets.

PROTECT YOUR DISHES

Dear Heloise: I learned the hard way to protect my dishes when moving. The movers told me they usually recommend plastic mesh shelf liner, cut into squares and placed between the dinner plates. Coffee filters work well too, and so do paper plates, but never ship your china without something to cushion your dinnerware. I thought since we were moving just 11 miles from our former home to a new place that all would be safe. I was wrong! -- Janet W., Omaha, Neb.

PAPER PLATES

Dear Heloise: My husband always laughs at me because I buy paper plates for all sorts of things, not just picnics. I use them for catching spills under a bowl of soup, under the dog's water bowel, as a spoon rest and more. Then I toss it in the recycle bin when done. -- Jeannie K., Elmdale, Ind.

STRAWBERRIES

Dear Heloise: It won't be long before we're enjoying strawberries again. If you want to extend the life of your berries a little longer, place the berries in a plastic container lined with paper towels (before washing or capping) and place a paper towel between layers of berries in the plastic container. Seal the container with an airtight lid and place in the refrigerator. They'll last a few extra days. -- Patsy G., Eau Claire, Wis.

LARGE PAPER CLIPS

Dear Heloise: I was at a loss on how to close a big bag of chips while on vacation this past winter. I started to look through drawers and found a three-inch paper clip that worked well to keep food bags closed. Now I use them at home all the time. -- Jo Ann P., Skokie, Ill.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Truth of man's marital status revealed after his death
Columnists

Dear Abby: Truth of man's marital status revealed after his death

DEAR ABBY: This is a delicate situation. Four days after my boyfriend (whom I had been seeing for 8 1/2 years) was killed in an accident, I found out he was married. He had claimed for years that he was divorced and even produced a copy of his divorce decree several years ago. It is a long story.

Dear Abby: Man's bisexual past gnaws at woman's sense of trust
Columnists

Dear Abby: Man's bisexual past gnaws at woman's sense of trust

DEAR ABBY: I am a 49-year-old woman who has been in a romantic relationship with a good, caring man for two years. We live together, and he shows me all the time how much he loves me. We have amazing chemistry and are very affectionate. We enjoy spending time together, especially outdoors.

Dear Abby: Falling-out with friend group puts wife in awkward position
Columnists

Dear Abby: Falling-out with friend group puts wife in awkward position

DEAR ABBY: I'm married to the most patient, loving and wonderful husband in the world. Recently, I had a falling-out with his friend group. I admit I was not a good friend due to mental illness, and I know I may never earn their forgiveness. I'm taking responsibility for my actions and seeking help. Now I want to move on and forget I ever knew them.

Dear Abby: Two-year relationship off more often than on
Columnists

Dear Abby: Two-year relationship off more often than on

DEAR ABBY: I have been on and off with a man for two years. In all this time, he has never spent a holiday or Valentine's Day with me, or introduced me to his family or friends. He told me to stay in the bathroom at his office when his friends showed up unexpectedly. When I objected, he said, "It's only for 20 minutes." I was horrified.

Dear Abby: Mom's spiritual plans collide with daughter's wedding date
Columnists

Dear Abby: Mom's spiritual plans collide with daughter's wedding date

DEAR ABBY: My mother has become very "spiritual" over the last eight years or so. Recently, it has become all-consuming and on the verge of becoming detrimental. She often refers to her "guides" (she says they are feelings, but I think she's getting brainwashed by human "guides" online), who have convinced her to withdraw thousands of dollars from her bank before the second wave of COVID-19 hits.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News