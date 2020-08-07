You have permission to edit this article.
Hints from Heloise: Kitty Conundrum
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Kitty Conundrum

Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: I have a problem with cats getting in my insulation under my trailer and tearing it up. They make a lot of noise. Animal Control won't help trap them. What can I do? -- Jerry B., Hammond, La.

Jerry, your best bet to keep animals from nesting under your trailer is to put up some type of skirting around your trailer to keep them out. You might want to consult with a handyman as to what type of skirting you should use, but make certain there are no animals under your trailer when the skirting is put in place. -- Heloise

MEDICATION COSTS

Dear Heloise: In regards to the high cost of medicine, most pharmacies will sell you the generic brand if you ask for it. A few will even sell you medication at their cost if your insurance company does not cover your prescription. -- Frances S., King George, Vir.

Frances, I understand the need to lower health care costs, and many generic drugs are very good, but please clear this with your doctor before switching to a generic drug. -- Heloise

KILLING GNATS

Dear Heloise: I have many houseplants, but the problem with the plants are the gnats, and there are so many of them. Even with the vinegar solution I use to kill them, I still have a house full of gnats. How do I get rid of them? --Janie in West Virginia

Janie, gnats can be so annoying. Your problem can be from gnat eggs that may be on the fruits and vegetables you bring home from the grocery store, so be sure to thoroughly rinse them, especially bananas, and store them in the refrigerator if possible.

Gnats will also accumulate in the trays of over-watered plants, so ease up on the watering and maybe try repotting your plants in fresh soil. Hope this helps. -- Heloise

A COUPLE OF HINTS

Dear Heloise: When doing laundry, turn pants wrong side out. Pockets will dry faster and the pants don't fade as fast.

No lid for a big pan? Use an aluminum pizza pan. You can set another regular lid on top for more weight, making a better seal. -- Phyllis S., Hamilton, Ind.

REMOVING BIRD DROPPINGS

Dear Heloise: How do I clean wrought iron patio furniture and pavers of bird droppings? I tried artificial owls on the tables, but it did nothing to deter the birds. -- Barbara B., Mineral Ridge, Ohio

Barbara, to remove stubborn bird droppings, first you'll need to gently brush or scrape away as much as possible without scratching the furniture. Next, fill a spray bottle with hot water and a mild detergent, then generously spray the droppings. Let it sit for several minutes. Then use a sponge or soft brush to clean away the droppings. You may have to repeat the process to get it all off. -- Heloise

Tags

