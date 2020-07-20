Hints from Heloise: No more overbooking!
0 comments
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: No more overbooking!

  • 0
Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Today's Sound Off is about overbooking:

Dear Heloise: What is it with doctor's offices overbooking people? I had a doctor's appointment at 9 o'clock this morning. While sitting in the waiting room a woman came in and she also had a 9 o'clock appointment with my doctor. Three minutes later a third woman came in and said she also had a 9 o'clock appointment. While I was waiting the office began to fill up with patients until it looked more like a convention center than a doctor's office.

When I finally got to see my doctor, he spent all of seven minutes with me and left. They wanted to schedule another appointment, but I refused. I'll see a doctor who isn't double and triple booking patients.

Is it greed or poor planning? Frankly, I resent it! -- Renee in Indiana

FAST FACTS

Dear Readers: Here are other uses for corks:

* Glue together to make a message board.

* To hold thumbtacks.

* To replace lost shampoo or other bottlecaps.

* To safely secure loose hooks in a tackle box.

GOOD NEIGHBORS

Dear Readers: There might be a senior in your neighborhood who lives alone, who is too proud to ask for help and may be isolated and lonely. You can be a good neighbor by offering to take them anywhere they'd like to go that day or ask if you can clean out their refrigerator, do their laundry, cut their lawn or make them a meal.

These acts of giving are good for both of you. Not only are you making someone's day, but you can feel good knowing that you're helping someone in need. -- Heloise

LIP BALM

Dear Heloise: After showering daily, I rubbed my lip balm on my corn and dry heels on my feet before putting on my socks and shoes. After two weeks, my corn peeled off and my feet and heels were much smoother. -- Adeline, Youngstown, Ohio

CALENDAR GIRL

Dear Heloise: Every December I buy a pretty calendar for the coming year. Then I sit down and write in all birthdays, anniversaries, etc., so I don't forget to send a card or make a phone call to that friend or family member. -- Molly Mae in Pennsylvania

TREATS

Dear Heloise: During times of sheltering, I treat myself by ordering something (not necessarily expensive) online. It gives me something to look forward to. -- Martha K., Abilene, Texas

Martha, I do the same thing. We all need a lift now and then, and this is a fun way to get one. -- Heloise

JUST A REMINDER

Dear Heloise: During these dog days of summer it's important to remind your readers that their pets should be indoors during the hottest part of the day (between noon and 5 p.m.), and they need a large bowl of cool, clean water both indoors and outside. Remember, it's never OK to mistreat a pet. They are members of your family, too. -- Bob in New Mexico

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rona Barrett's Gray Matters: Another opportunity to EngAGE
Columnists

Rona Barrett's Gray Matters: Another opportunity to EngAGE

  • Updated

RONA BARRETT Last week I received an email alerting me to a new opportunity for Master Plan for Aging input. This time the “Together We EngAGE” folks would like to hear our stories about how COVID-19 has impacted our lives and “how should lessons learned from the pandemic inform the Master Plan for Aging?”

Mark Oliver: Ripping the heart out of Solvang
Columnists

Mark Oliver: Ripping the heart out of Solvang

  • Updated

GUEST COMMENTARY If the Solvang city council cannot do the right thing and pull the plug on this downtown development proposal, then put it to a vote of the citizens of Solvang. We guarantee the development will be overwhelmingly condemned.

Mariel Garza: Oh no. It's California Lockdown 2.0
Columnists

Mariel Garza: Oh no. It's California Lockdown 2.0

GUEST COMMENTARY Newsom has tried being the nice governor. But he must get tough now. We can't keep going through a closing and reopening cycle until there's a vaccine - assuming there will be one. The episodic shutdowns will destroy the economy, not to mention the will to get out of bed in the morning.

Hints from Heloise: No visitors, please
Columnists

Hints from Heloise: No visitors, please

Dear Heloise: My husband and I live on a lake. A couple of months ago we sent out letters to family and friends saying that we were not entertaining this summer due to COVID-19. We asked that no one drop in unexpectedly and to please respect our need to stay apart from others. This is especially important because my husband had a triple by-pass in late February and his doctor has stated that he must not be exposed to this virus.

Hints from Heloise: Washing cloth masks
Columnists

Hints from Heloise: Washing cloth masks

Dear Readers: Many of us are now wearing cloth face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, your cloth face mask should be washed after each use, either in the washing machine with your usual load using regular laundry detergent in the warmest water possible, or by hand washing in a solution of 1/3 cup bleach per gallon of room-temperature water, or 4 teaspoons of bleach per quart of water. Make sure the mask is completely dry before reusing. Let's be smart and stay safe. -- Heloise

Mark James Miller: Father Serra statues symbolize a painful past
Columnists

Mark James Miller: Father Serra statues symbolize a painful past

  • Updated

MARK JAMES MILLER As our national debate over the symbols of our past continues, finding a resolution will not be easy. Hopefully, out of the pain and deep divisions we now face will come a way to honestly remember our past and ensure that the wrongs that were done cannot be repeated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News