You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hints from Heloise: No phones on first dates
0 comments
editor's pick
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: No phones on first dates

  • 0
Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Today's Sound Off: Put down your cellphone:

Dear Heloise: This evening I had a date with a young man who is up and coming in his profession. But this first date is also the last date I'll have with him. So what's wrong? Every few minutes his phone would ring, and none of the calls were business-related or emergencies. He'd chat away as if I weren't there, and by the end of the evening I realized he never actually had a conversation with me.

You might tell your readers that whether male or female, when you're on a date, put your cellphone away. Your date is not impressed, and you don't look important when you're arranging a tennis date with your buddies. However, you do look self-absorbed and uninterested in the person you're with at the moment. Wearing a thousand-dollar suit does not give you the right to be rude to your date or spouse (and you needn't announce what you paid for everything you own). -- Lisa E., Dallas, Texas

Lisa, I get a fair number of letters and emails from men and women who say the same thing. Checking the stock market every two minutes and taking or making frivolous calls shows a lack of manners when you're on a date. -- Heloise

SEND A GREAT HINT TO:

Heloise

P.O. Box 795001

San Antonio, TX 78279-5001

Fax: 1-210-HELOISE

Email: Heloise@Heloise.com

FAST FACTS

New uses for old shutters:

* Two shutters nail together with a mirror in the middle and a small table, and you have a hall tree.

* Hang on a wall, and use clips to hang notes from the shutter slots.

* Hang next to indoor window for decoration.

* Hinge together six to eight shutters as a folding screen.

EMPLOYEES

Dear Heloise: One of the worst expenses in a business is employee turnover. You can keep employees happy and loyal to your company with just a few simple things that make them feel valued. Flexibility is one. Let your employee come in a little late or leave a little early. Many parents appreciate this when they have to pick up their children. Have an employee of the week, and give them a small token such as a cake or a small gift card. Have some fun and celebrate silly things, such as Cookie Monster's birthday (11/2), when everyone brings different cookies to work. You'll find more days to celebrate at "www.brownielocks.com." -- Ralph G., Monroe, Louisiana

YES AND NO CALLS

Dear Heloise: Someone may call and ask you if you want to be on the DO NOT CALL list and you say ... nothing. Hang up immediately. This is just another version of the "can you hear me" scam. -- T.R., New York, N.Y.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Daughter's new kitten brings comfort, conflict to household
Columnists

Dear Abby: Daughter's new kitten brings comfort, conflict to household

DEAR ABBY: My 34-year-old daughter lives with me to get ahead on her student loans. She has a good job, pays rent and has a serious boyfriend. My niece, her cousin, recently died by suicide, and naturally, we are all devastated, but my daughter took the news especially hard. I had to be out of town for three weeks, and during this time she has been spending time with my sister-in-law's family as they all navigate this tragedy.

Dear Abby: Man wonders if larger house could signal bigger problem
Columnists

Dear Abby: Man wonders if larger house could signal bigger problem

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: My fiancee, "Diane," and her two sons live in a nice home. I also have a nice home, newly constructed. It's located 1,200 miles away, near my parents, my son and my job. Diane currently has no job nor family within 500 miles of her town. Her boys' father (whom she shares custody with) lives within 50 miles of me. My job and the custody arrangement for my son preclude me from living where Diane does.

Dear Abby: Friends are short on sympathy after possible COVID exposure
Columnists

Dear Abby: Friends are short on sympathy after possible COVID exposure

DEAR ABBY: My husband came down with COVID and has been having a hard time getting over it. When he first started showing the symptoms, I took him to a drive-through medical clinic and got him tested for COVID. The results were negative, so a couple of days later, I carpooled with a friend to another friend's house where seven other friends had gathered.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News