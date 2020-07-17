Hints from Heloise: No visitors, please
Dear Heloise: My husband and I live on a lake. A couple of months ago we sent out letters to family and friends saying that we were not entertaining this summer due to COVID-19. We asked that no one drop in unexpectedly and to please respect our need to stay apart from others. This is especially important because my husband had a triple by-pass in late February and his doctor has stated that he must not be exposed to this virus.

We'll miss the entertaining, fellowship and catching up with friends and family, but our health must come first. I hope people continue to take precautions and say "no" to neighbors until it's safe to visit again. -- Phyllis and Doug in Texas

Phyllis and Doug, this pandemic is so difficult in so many ways. You have to do what's right for you and your family during this time, and believe that when things get back to normal, we will all appreciate our relationships much more. -- Heloise

NO BREAD FOR FOWLS

Dear Heloise: No one should feed ducks or fowl any bread or bread products. It causes a deformation of their wings called "angel wings," making it impossible to fly and escape from predators. This condition is not reversible, either.

Instead, feed them grapes (cut in half), cracked corn, birdseed or other grains. Never over-feed wild fowl. -- Konnie W., via email

NOT INVITED

Dear Heloise: How do I tell people they are not invited to my wedding? We are on a very tight budget and can't invite as many people as we'd like, but I've had people call and ask where their invitation was or ask why they weren't invited. It's so awkward! -- Jill and Chad in Rhode Island

Jill and Chad, that's an embarrassing position to be in. Simply tell them you both wanted a very small, intimate wedding and your budget would only allow for a few guests. Since so many of your family wanted and expected to be invited it meant you had to limit the number of guests. -- Heloise

BUBBLE SAVER

Dear Heloise: I save bubble mailers that come with my deliveries. They are great for storing framed photos or art that are not currently on display. They also make good packing when I mail a box. -- Amy in Georgia

CUTTING CLEANING COSTS

Dear Heloise: I enjoy all your helpful hints, and I have one to pass along. Spray mops are a wonderful convenience, but I don't like the high prices of the disposable pads they use. So, for spot-mopping between major house cleanings, I attach three paper towels to the mop by poking holes in them at the corners of the mop head. Saving money on pads makes me love my mop even more! -- CeCe in Nevada

CeCe, hooray for you! I love it when my readers come up with their own hints to save money and make cleaning easier. Thanks for sharing. -- Heloise

Dear Readers: Many of us are now wearing cloth face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, your cloth face mask should be washed after each use, either in the washing machine with your usual load using regular laundry detergent in the warmest water possible, or by hand washing in a solution of 1/3 cup bleach per gallon of room-temperature water, or 4 teaspoons of bleach per quart of water. Make sure the mask is completely dry before reusing. Let's be smart and stay safe. -- Heloise

