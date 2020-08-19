You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hints from Heloise: Save those jars
0 comments
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Save those jars

  • 0
Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: When I am finished with a jar containing spaghetti sauce, olives or another food product, I wash it out, remove the label, rinse and dry. I have a small box of clean jars to put flowers in to deliver to my friends or people in care centers. They do not have to worry about returning the "vase." I recycle the lids rather than throwing them in the trash. Some lids can be used for spoon holders while cooking or for other messy activities. -- Pat Rittscher, Webster City, Iowa

NANA DOGS

Dear Heloise: I had to write and tell you that my favorite thing to do with leftover hot dog buns is to make "Nana Dogs."

I spread mayonnaise or peanut butter on the bun and lay a whole banana in there. Anything you can do with regular loaf bread, you can do with hot dog buns. -- Peggy H., Dallas, NC

CHINESE BEETS

Dear Heloise: My neighbor said you have a recipe that you call Chinese beets, and I'm trying to entice my family to eat beets. Would you print yours for all of us beet lovers? -- Mae in Indiana

Mae, this was a favorite of my mother's. You'll need:

6 cups cooked, sliced beets or 3 cans sliced beets

1 cup sugar

1 cup vinegar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

24 whole cloves (you might want to try 12 cloves if you like a milder taste)

3 tablespoons ketchup

3 tablespoons cooking oil (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

A dash of salt

Drain the beets, reserving 1 1/2 cups of beet liquid. Place the beets in a medium saucepan with the reserved liquid and the remainder of the ingredients. Mix well and cook for 3 minutes over medium heat or until mixture thickens. Let it cool then store in the refrigerator.

If you enjoy this recipe, you'll love my pamphlet "Heloise's All-Time Favorite Recipes," which has other delicious recipes, including olive nut dip, corn chowder and apricot preserves. To get a copy visit www.Heloise.com or sent $5 along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope, to Heloise/All Time Favorites, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX. 78279-5001. Beets are a good source of fiber, are fat-free and low in sodium, and a cup of beets has about 2.2 grams of protein. -- Heloise

SECRET INGREDIENT

Dear Heloise: My daughter-in-law makes the best potato salad I've ever eaten. It has a zing to it that gives it a lively taste. Finally she told me! After preparing the potato salad, she squeezes half of a lemon over the potatoes. Delicious! -- Lauren in Louisiana

SMOOTH BATTER

Dear Heloise: I love to bake but hate to break up clumps and lumps in my batter. Instead of pounding away at a clump, I've found that if I add my baking powder, baking soda or spices to the sugar before adding the flour to my recipe, I don't have clumps forming in the batter. -- Hazel in New Hampshire

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Aunt's memory issues put her family at crossroads
Columnists

Dear Abby: Aunt's memory issues put her family at crossroads

DEAR ABBY: I'm part of a large, close-knit family. My mother and her sisters have condominiums in the same complex. One dear aunt is having a great deal of trouble with her memory and word retrieval. She recently stopped recognizing her daughter and no longer calls any of us by name.

Hints from Heloise: Keep it neat
Columnists

Hints from Heloise: Keep it neat

Dear Heloise: My mother always said to make your bed in the morning and don't leave dirty dishes or glasses in the sink. Doing this keeps my workload down for the day and makes my home feel neater and more organized. -- A reader in Austintown, Ohio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News