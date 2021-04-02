You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hints from Heloise: Seasonal bird-feeding solutions
0 comments
editor's pick
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Seasonal bird-feeding solutions

  • 0
Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: We have discovered a great use for last year's Christmas tree. We placed it outside, as close as possible to the birdfeeder. The birds used it as shelter between feedings. It also served as a prop for suet cake holders, which the birds love. Of course, here in New England we make sure the birdfeeders are down no later than March 31 so as to be gone before the black bears come out of hibernation. Bears love the seeds almost as much as the birds. -- Paul S., Middlebury, CT

DRIP, DRIP, DRIP

Dear Heloise: In this icy weather, a lot of people are unhappy about letting their faucet drip all night long. It's an increase in their water bill and in many ways, a waste of good, clean water. I always place a large pitch under the faucet to catch the water, then use it to make my morning coffee or water my plants, etc. This way I use it rather than waste it. - Marcia M., Delaware, Ohio

Marcia, what a terrific way to conserve water! Water is such a valuable resource that we must all take care to use it wisely and you have. This was a very good hint.

A GIFT FOR MOTHER

Dear Heloise: There are any number of gift-giving occasions and people in nursing homes or assisted living enjoy receiving a gift, even a small thoughtful one. However, all too often the senior citizen in a nursing home will be given something completely useless, such as dusting powder, or some silly knickknack. Look around their room. A nice robe or slippers will get more use. Treat them to lunch or dinner, or a movie. Most of the elderly would love a day out to do shopping, have lunch and see a film when we are over the COVID mess. Take pictures for them to remember the day.

The elderly are less interested in "things" and more interested in being remembered, being spoken to as an adult and being taken someplace new or interesting. Showing that you care is the best gift of all. -- Alana T., Coral Springs, Florida

MESH BAGS

Dear Heloise: You know those mesh bags that oranges or onions sometimes come in? I roll the mesh into a multi-layered ball and it becomes a useful "scrubby" to clean sinks or countertops and does not scratch the surfaces. It can be used multiple times before being discarded. I keep a supply beneath my sink. -- Ellen M., Danbury, CT

GARAGE SALE

Dear Heloise: Over the years, I've had a number of garage sales, and I've learned a lot about what sells and what does not, what customers like and what they don't like. Here are a few hints:

-- Have everything tagged with the price you're asking. Please don't ask them to "make you an offer." Don't overprice anything and have a few free items.

-- Make sure items are clean and like items are grouped together.

-- Put up signs that say, "NO REFUNDS or EXCHANGES" and "ALL SALES FINAL."

-- Have plenty of one-dollar bills and someone who never leaves the cash box unattended.

-- Place a notice in the newspaper with open and closing times, address but NO phone numbers!

-- Cathy J., Topeka, Kansas

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

H. Dennis Beaver: The wrong way to achieve wealth
Columnists

H. Dennis Beaver: The wrong way to achieve wealth

  • Updated

H. Dennis Beaver: “Mr. Beaver, I am finally starting to earn real money in my medical practice but don’t know the first thing about investing. I need concrete advice on handling money, building wealth, but don’t want to become a slave to money."

Dear Abby: Trash-talking couple banned from daughter-in-law's house
Columnists

Dear Abby: Trash-talking couple banned from daughter-in-law's house

DEAR ABBY: I have meddling in-laws. Anytime my husband of 20 years and I have a disagreement, he calls his parents to complain about me. On six different occasions, I found messages and Facebook chats between my husband and my in-laws in which they called me a bad mother, a terrible person, crazy, evil, the devil and disparaged my family.

Dear Abby: Marriage for insurance reasons follows quarantine pregnancy
Columnists

Dear Abby: Marriage for insurance reasons follows quarantine pregnancy

DEAR ABBY: I am 40. During the quarantine, I got pregnant by someone I was just starting to know. I didn't think I was able to have any more kids. My daughter is now 12, and suddenly here I am -- pregnant. I don't love the father. In fact, I'm pretty sure he loves someone else. Nonetheless, we ended up getting married for insurance purposes.

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend
Columnists

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend

DEAR ABBY: I'm a young wife. I married after three months of dating my military husband. He was previously in an on-again/off-again relationship that lasted about eight years, during which she had a baby with another man, etc. I believe my husband is still in love with her. After constantly asking him, he says he just wishes her well and he doesn't have any romantic feelings. I'm not sure what to do, and I just keep overthinking it. Any thoughts? -- HATES HUSBAND'S HISTORY

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation
Columnists

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for six mostly blissful years, but recently, some of his fantasies have started to worry me. About six months ago, he told me he had an attraction to women with amputations. Naturally, I was confused. I didn't even know that was a "thing," but I accepted it, even though I thought it was odd.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News