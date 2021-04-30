You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hints from Heloise: Some new ideas
0 comments
editor's pick
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Some new ideas

  • Updated
  • 0
Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: I have a few hints for you. Here they are:

When discarding food that is too pungent, before putting it in the kitchen garbage can, I put it in a plastic bag and tie it tightly. This keeps the kitchen garbage from smelling until you take it to the outside can and reuses old plastic bags that might have been tossed out.

Dryer sheets make nice car deodorant. When dried, they are perfect for dusting the interior of the car.

When filling a sugar bowl, salt and pepper shakers, etc., I put the item I'm filling on a damp cloth (or paper towel), and if anything spills, this is an easy wipe and go with the damp cloth. --Nancy W., Annapolis, Md.

SCAM ALERT

Dear Heloise: There is a fairly new scam going around from someone who claims the American postal service owes you money, or that you've been approved for some financial giveaway. The site looks very official, with pictures of postal workers, but it's nothing more than a clever ploy to steal your money. Like so many scams, this one tried to target the elderly. And if you click on the sites they tell you to, you could lose your savings. Remember: NEVER give out financial information to a total stranger over the phone, the internet or at your door. -- Stephan H., New York City

I'M RUNNING LATE!

Dear Heloise: Most people today have a cellphone. If someone has made an appointment and then is running late or unable to make it, why can't they be thoughtful enough to use that phone and give me (or anyone) a call? A no-show makes me very upset. -- Linda E., Jacksonville, Ill.

Linda, I agree. It's just good manners to let others know you can't come or that you are running late. If you have a cellphone, you should always call if you can't make it to an appointment. -- Heloise

BED BUGS

Dear Heloise: Do you have a home remedy for getting rid of bed bugs? -- Henry J. in Florida

Henry, bed bugs multiply at a rapid rate and can hide from many home remedies. Your best bet is to hire a professional service that can and will kill the bug, and the eggs as well. This may involve two trips by a professional. I know you wish there was some easy method, but this little pest will return if the eggs are not destroyed. -- Heloise

SHORTENING

Dear Heloise: If you have to measure out lard or shortening and it sticks to the measuring cup, here's a hint for that problem. Spray the inside of the measuring cup with a cooking nonstick spray. Anything will slip out of the measuring cup after that one spray. -- Donna B., Houston, Texas

A FAMILY MEMBER

Dear Heloise: I work at an animal shelter, and I see too much neglect of animals who wanted nothing more than love and food from their owner. A pet is a family member and needs to be kept indoors in the summer's heat. By "indoors," I don't mean a doghouse. Make sure they have plenty of water, too. -- Shelly M., Anaheim, Calif.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Cost of college may be obstacle to daughter's dreams
Columnists

Dear Abby: Cost of college may be obstacle to daughter's dreams

DEAR ABBY: My daughter was accepted at a college of her choice in Pennsylvania that offered loads of grant money. Our out-of-pocket is about $6,000 if she gets a Stafford loan or works this summer to help with the $4,500 that would be the loan. My husband is insisting on a community college, which she doesn't want to attend. He constantly cites the fact that our house is in foreclosure and that he owes money to the IRS for his business, which is why things can't be.

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend
Columnists

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend

DEAR ABBY: I'm a young wife. I married after three months of dating my military husband. He was previously in an on-again/off-again relationship that lasted about eight years, during which she had a baby with another man, etc. I believe my husband is still in love with her. After constantly asking him, he says he just wishes her well and he doesn't have any romantic feelings. I'm not sure what to do, and I just keep overthinking it. Any thoughts? -- HATES HUSBAND'S HISTORY

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation
Columnists

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for six mostly blissful years, but recently, some of his fantasies have started to worry me. About six months ago, he told me he had an attraction to women with amputations. Naturally, I was confused. I didn't even know that was a "thing," but I accepted it, even though I thought it was odd.

Dear Abby: Female colleagues get side-eye from man's wife
Columnists

Dear Abby: Female colleagues get side-eye from man's wife

DEAR ABBY: My daughter was accepted at a college of her choice in Pennsylvania that offered loads of grant money. Our out-of-pocket is about $6,000 if she gets a Stafford loan or works this summer to help with the $4,500 that would be the loan. My husband is insisting on a community college, which she doesn't want to attend. He constantly cites the fact that our house is in foreclosure and that he owes money to the IRS for his business, which is why things can't be.

Ask the Doctors: How to make the perfect first-aid kit
Columnists

Ask the Doctors: How to make the perfect first-aid kit

Dear Doctor: This year for the kids' summer vacation, we're renting a cabin up in the mountains. My question is, what kind of a first-aid kit should I put together? We will be there a week. We have three very busy boys, who are 8, 11 and 13, and a 4-year-old girl.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News