You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hints from Heloise: Spam email
0 comments
editor's pick
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Spam email

  • 0
Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Today's Sound Off is about websites:

Dear Heloise: Nearly every website I go to wants me to enter my email address or name or more. I might be looking for just some information, but these sites won't allow me to just enter and look around at what they are offering without getting information I'd rather not give them. The next thing you know your email inbox is loaded with spam from these people who demanded your email address or from others who buy lists from them. It angers me that I get so much junk mail for trash that I don't want. No, I don't want a musical dog leash or a motion detector light on my toothbrush.

There should be more regulations and laws pertaining to internet use and the protection of our privacy. The majority of people I know are fed up with having to enter our personal information on websites that we may only visit once or twice. -- Mike and Stella T., Battle Creek, Mich.

FAST FACTS

Here are some new uses for wine racks:

-- Roll up magazines and store in the openings.

-- Roll up placemats and store inside.

-- Store slippers in them.

-- Store small toys inside.

CROOKS USING COVID

Dear Heloise: Today I got a call from some woman saying she was from the county health department, asking if I had my COVID vaccine yet. I told her not yet but I intended to get the vaccine soon. She said she could help me get the vaccine in a couple of days, and that while we were on the phone she would need to take down some information. I got suspicious. She wanted my Medicare number and Social Security number, which I refused to give her. She hung up on me.

When I told my son about this he made some calls and found out scammers are out there promising to send a nurse to your home with the COVID vaccine but it's a lie. Instead, they rob you blind and it's a mess to untangle your finances in the future. Please warn your readers about this. -- Wade S., Lima, Ohio

Wade, there are so many scammers out there, and they're always coming up with new ways to take advantage of the elderly or innocent. Once again, keep all financial and personal information private and don't give it out to random strangers, no matter what they promise you. -- Heloise

WARRANTIES

Dear Heloise: Warranties! We used to keep losing them, but one day I decided to get organized and bought a large binder. I now put all warranties in this binder and place the binder on a shelf in my home office. However, I also have a metal filing cabinet with all of our personal things organized inside. Items such as a wedding certificate, our wills, passports and medical records are in each person's file. -- Meredith B., Bend, Ore.

WWW.HELOISE.COM

Dear Readers: Have you been to our renovated website? You can find all sorts of good advice, recipes and much more when you visit www.Heloise.com. -- Heloise

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

H. Dennis Beaver: The wrong way to achieve wealth
Columnists

H. Dennis Beaver: The wrong way to achieve wealth

  • Updated

H. Dennis Beaver: “Mr. Beaver, I am finally starting to earn real money in my medical practice but don’t know the first thing about investing. I need concrete advice on handling money, building wealth, but don’t want to become a slave to money."

Dear Abby: Unguarded comment may cause break for brothers
Columnists

Dear Abby: Unguarded comment may cause break for brothers

DEAR ABBY: I am a senior male. I understand I may have some beliefs that others find old-fashioned. However, I consciously try to be tolerant of others' feelings and beliefs. That said, my problem is with my younger brother, who is a homosexual. I have always tried to ignore that side of his life and, consequently, we have always had a good relationship. He lives in another state, so we only talk on the telephone.

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend
Columnists

Dear Abby: New wife can't stop thinking about husband's old girlfriend

DEAR ABBY: I'm a young wife. I married after three months of dating my military husband. He was previously in an on-again/off-again relationship that lasted about eight years, during which she had a baby with another man, etc. I believe my husband is still in love with her. After constantly asking him, he says he just wishes her well and he doesn't have any romantic feelings. I'm not sure what to do, and I just keep overthinking it. Any thoughts? -- HATES HUSBAND'S HISTORY

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation
Columnists

Dear Abby: Wife is unsettled by man's obsession with amputation

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for six mostly blissful years, but recently, some of his fantasies have started to worry me. About six months ago, he told me he had an attraction to women with amputations. Naturally, I was confused. I didn't even know that was a "thing," but I accepted it, even though I thought it was odd.

Dear Abby: Pregnancy changes dynamic of women's friendship
Columnists

Dear Abby: Pregnancy changes dynamic of women's friendship

DEAR ABBY: I'm in my late 20s, married and happily child-free. My best friend recently became pregnant, and I am having a hard time with it. I don't enjoy children, and it feels like I am losing my best friend. All she wants to talk about is the baby. I've tried hinting that I'll be here when she and her husband need a break from being "Mom and Dad," but she continues to talk on and on about the all-consuming baby.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News