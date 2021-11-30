After nearly 92 years of providing services from and maintaining the Veterans Memorial Hall in Guadalupe, American Legion Post #371 is being put out by the City of Guadalupe.
The Post, beginning with WWI veterans, and the ladies Auxiliary plus Junior members, served the then-township of Guadalupe (incorporated in 1946) well. During lean years the Post and Auxiliary provided food and services for those severely in need. The beautiful building has been host to thousands of baby showers, bridal showers, wedding receptions and post-funeral reception gatherings, plus all sorts of social and fundraising events over the near century.
The Post hosted American Legion dignitaries, world famous persons, state and federal personages nearly always with great banquets as the Guadalupe cooks, men and women, were known for. The building stood ready to aid in emergencies or disasters. One largely unknown incident was during the Korean war, when there was a problem with train tracks. Some 600 soldiers were marched and/or trucked into Guadalupe where the Post, every restaurant and every housewife came together to feed the men breakfast and then made lunch bags for the rest of their travels.
Just after Dec. 7, 1941, a squad of soldiers from Camp Cooke was billeted at the building while securing the critical coast railroad bridge over the Santa Maria river.
A few months later it was the sad and shameful gathering place for American citizens of Japanese ancestry to be put on buses to be interned in poorly constructed holding sites.
The Post and Auxiliary (until the 80s) provided scholarship funding for local youth through the school. In the early years the Auxiliary packed Christmas stockings for every local child and provided Easter egg hunts in the then grassy LeRoy park, where the golden egg got the finder a real dollar!
Service is still the motto of the Post members. In the past 15 years, volunteers prepared a first class BBQ area which can be rented for use.
In 1930 the volunteer Fire Department had a home at the building where the siren would call out the firemen and general public with one blast (fire in town) or two blasts (fire out of town) likely a farmer’s haystack. The building is now home to Fire Station 2 of the Guadalupe Fire Department.
Until Guadalupe Joint Union Grammar School closed and became City Hall, municipal offices were in the building, including county court with Judge Robert Stewart presiding. The county library of 1911 moved from a store front to a small adjoining room until being relocated to more spacious quarters in 2000. That room now serves the AA community, and a larger room became home to the Rancho de Guadalupe Historical Society Museum. The fate of these two organizations is unknown.
In today’s times of uncertainty and need for a focal point to provide support for a growing community, having a group of men and women (now veterans, too) ready to step in, but not even having a home is hard to understand.
