There are many of us in this country who have a tendency to see only ourselves. In fact, some think we should only consider ourselves and let everyone else fend for themselves.
I am not one of them. I think that we should consider the common good regardless of borders. We are not an island, insulated from the rest of the world. What we do affects others and what others do affects us.
We have seen in the past how our policies can bring either comfort or misery to other people and how others’ reactions to those policies can bring us pride or heartache depending on their response.
The United Nations was created in an attempt to bring a little more justice, equanimity and peace to the global community, initially to try to prevent another world war, but eventually to have countries see beyond their borders and to act more responsibly toward one another.
International Law was established to guide nations to justice and it is ultimately a framework for helping to keep the peace globally. I think it is fair to say that most of the laws enacted by the United Nations are done so with the vast majority of nations agreeing that these laws are valuable for keeping the peace and helping to ensure the survival of the planet and our species.
For example, there are laws against the production, possession or use of landmines or chemical and biological weapons. We have seen the misery visited on people when nations ignore those laws.
On Jan. 22, 2021 a new international treaty entered into force. It is called the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). It makes illegal the production, possession or use of nuclear weapons.
To date 92 countries have signed the TPNW, none of whom are nuclear powers, but all of whom are tired of living under the threat of nuclear Armageddon.
The countries that currently possess nuclear weapons, as well as some who hope to possess them, refuse to acknowledge the International law or to accept its application as it regards themselves. Basically these countries are discounting the importance of the wishes of the majority of nations on earth.
The United States is one of those countries. We are choosing not to see other people. There are people living in all of the countries that possess nuclear weapons who have, since the horrors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, worked tirelessly to abolish them from the planet. Some have been arrested or jailed by their governments having tried to wake people up to the fact that our extinction is on hair-trigger alert 24/7.
You can see some of them every month protesting peacefully outside the main gate to Vandenberg Space Force Base. They challenge the unfounded notion that nuclear weapons make us safer. They do not!
You can join these protesters in front of the Vandenberg gate at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 to honor the second anniversary of the TPNW.
The truth is that the United States, our government, not only refuses to sign the TPNW but actively lobbied against it and has stated in its Nuclear Posture Review that it is willing to use nuclear weapons as a first-strike option.
So far 92 countries have stated unequivocally that they want this madness to stop. They also know that we are ignoring them. I think we should tell U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal that we want our government to start seeing other people and eliminate our nuclear arsenal.