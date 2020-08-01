You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jenna Tosh: Central Coast Planned Parenthood confronts issues of race
0 comments
Guest Commentary

Jenna Tosh: Central Coast Planned Parenthood confronts issues of race

  • 0

Now is not just the time to call out violent racism gone viral, it is also a time to look inward. Planned Parenthood, like many other organizations that have existed for a century or more, is reckoning with racism in our history, and looking inward to address our historical inequities to better serve patients and our mission.

This crucial work includes acknowledging that our founder, Margaret Sanger, was a part of a eugenics movement that was rooted in ableist and racist ideals. While Sanger never advocated for “Black genocide” as some in the anti-abortion movement have claimed, she put what she saw as clear benefits of birth control far ahead of any regard she held for Black people.

We cannot condone that behavior. And we cannot ignore how her behavior and associations have shaped Planned Parenthood today.

Planned Parenthood is committed to racial justice. We also recognize that we cannot address structural racism or white supremacy in this country and communities without addressing our own.

Our commitment to racial justice also means calling out columnists and organizations who misuse and abuse the history around Sanger’s complicated legacy to shame people, often specifically Black women, for seeking sexual and reproductive health care at Planned Parenthood health centers.

Co-opting the Movement for Black Lives and expressing false concern for Black communities while seeking to eliminate people's access to safe, legal abortion is disgraceful. It infantilizes Black women by assuming they are incapable of making their own decisions about their bodies and families.

Planned Parenthood’s mission today is to build a world in which every person — regardless of their race, income, insurance, gender identity, sexual orientation, abilities, or immigration status — can access expert, compassionate sexual and reproductive health care, information, and education without shame or judgement. This includes birth control, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, gender affirming care, breast and cervical cancer screenings, pregnancy testing and education, well-person care, and safe and legal abortion.

Now, more than ever, the ability to access affordable reproductive health care and to control if and when to have children is crucial for the patients and communities we serve.

We plan to continue having uncomfortable conversations. And we plan to continue fighting to ensure that all people have access to the care they need.

Jenna Tosh is President and CEO of Planned Parenthood California Central Coast.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Older, wiser woman wants to apologize for past sins
Columnists

Dear Abby: Older, wiser woman wants to apologize for past sins

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: Is it ever too late to apologize to an ex-boyfriend? I'm in my mid-40s now, and over the last three years, I have gone through a significant change. It has helped me to face myself, let go of useless hate and anger and forgive the people who hurt me. It has made me a much happier person.

Mark Oliver: Ripping the heart out of Solvang
Columnists

Mark Oliver: Ripping the heart out of Solvang

  • Updated

GUEST COMMENTARY If the Solvang city council cannot do the right thing and pull the plug on this downtown development proposal, then put it to a vote of the citizens of Solvang. We guarantee the development will be overwhelmingly condemned.

Dear Abby: Presence of new girlfriend causes added pain for ex
Columnists

Dear Abby: Presence of new girlfriend causes added pain for ex

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend of two years, "Kevin," recently broke up with me. We've had problems in the past about me lying to him or withholding information. I didn't lie because I'm an awful person. I lied because he had high expectations of me, and I didn't want to be a disappointment. He is truly the first person I have loved unconditionally since the breakup with my child's father five years ago.

Hints from Heloise: Encouraging a friend's weight loss
Columnists

Hints from Heloise: Encouraging a friend's weight loss

Dear Heloise: I have been able to lose 65 pounds with diet and exercise, and although I had to really work at it, the rewards have been great. I have fewer aches and pains, my blood pressure is lower and there has been a significant improvement in my HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, too.

Susan Salcido: Santa Barbara County schools reopening remotely, for now
Columnists

Susan Salcido: Santa Barbara County schools reopening remotely, for now

SUSAN SALCIDO We all want to see students and staff back in our classrooms, meaningfully connecting with one another in person, when it is safe to do so. We can get there more quickly by following practices that are known to be effective: wearing face coverings consistently and correctly, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, and washing hands or using hand sanitizer frequently. Getting back to school, in person, depends on all of us.

Hints from Heloise: Creole roast
Columnists

Hints from Heloise: Creole roast

Dear Heloise: Having to stay at home more these past few months, we've been grilling more. I hear you have a recipe for grilling beef tenderloin, my favorite cut of meat. I'd like to give it a try. Will you please print that recipe? -- Tommy in Arkansas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News