Jenna Tosh: Marking 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

This month marks 48 years since the U.S. Supreme Court case, Roe v. Wade, affirmed that the constitutional right to privacy included the right to abortion. Yet, nearly half a century later, abortion is a right in name only for many across the country.
As a result of hundreds of restrictive state laws enacted in the last decade; mandatory waiting periods, targeted facilities requirements, funding restrictions, and more, today, access to abortion largely depends on someone’s income, race, and ZIP code.
The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the crisis of abortion access, including in states like Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa and Ohio, where anti-abortion Governors used the crisis to temporarily ban abortion.
According to a new study, in Texas, the ban’s impact was to force people to delay their care or cross state lines to access it. In the midst of an unprecedented public health crisis, forcing patients to travel long distances and delay care is unconscionable. For some people, an abortion delayed is an abortion denied.
As we commemorate Roe’s 48th anniversary, we must acknowledge that the legal right to abortion isn’t enough.
It’s not only state legislatures that have damaged access. In its four years, the Trump administration enacted a number of anti-abortion policies, including a new Title X gag rule, that forces providers to withhold information from patients about their pregnancy options as a condition of receiving public health funding for family planning.
The gag rule forced Planned Parenthood out of the decades old program, and it has dramatically reduced access to basic reproductive care; including birth control and cancer screenings; for low income people, people of color, and people living in rural communities.
The Trump administration’s appointment of three Supreme Court justices solidified a 6-3 majority hostile to reproductive rights on the court, putting Roe v. Wade itself under dire threat. Ominously, one of the first actions taken by this new court was to limit access to medication abortion during a public health crisis.
At Planned Parenthood, we believe that patients and providers – not politicians – should make personal medical decisions. Planned Parenthood’s health centers are a key part of the public health system, offering access to a wide range of care, including wellness exams, birth control, cancer screenings, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, gender-affirming care, and abortion.
We believe that a patient’s health and well-being should drive important health decisions – not where they live, what they look like, or how much money they make.
The American people agree that we need more access to health care, not less. Support for safe, legal abortion is at record levels. 77 percent of Americans do not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned, and a majority say that states are making it too difficult for patients to access abortion. We need to stop the attacks and start expanding access to quality, affordable reproductive health care, including abortion.
Now is the time to undo the damage done by state legislatures and the Trump administration.
Fortunately, the Biden administration has the opportunity to begin taking steps to build a healthier, more equitable future for reproductive health. The new administration must demonstrate their support for comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care and swiftly put an end to harmful policies. We must put an end to restrictions on abortion coverage, unnecessary regulations on medication abortion, and launch proactive steps to protect and expand access to care so that reproductive freedom is a reality for every person.
Jenna Tosh, Ph.D., is the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood California Central Coast.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!